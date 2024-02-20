nRichDX to Debut New Products & Present Latest Research at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting this April

The emerging leader in liquid biopsy sample prep to showcase new instruments & kits at conference booth; Share advancements in liquid biopsy assays via three poster presentations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nRichDX®, best known for the development of its Revolution Sample Prep System™, will be introducing new products, presenting new data, and exhibiting at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting. Held April 5-10 at the San Diego Convention Center, the conference is dedicated to exploring and recognizing the latest discoveries in cancer research. nRichDX will exhibit in booth #3721, just inside the main registration entrance, and co-present three posters on April 8 & 9. Exhibits open at 1 PM on Sunday April 7 and close at 12:30 PM on Wednesday April 10.

AACR 2024 attendees considering liquid biopsy assays and the extraction of cfDNA, cfRNA, circulating cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA), or the enrichment of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), are encouraged to schedule a meeting or visit the nRichDX booth to see the latest liquid biopsy sample prep solutions and learn more about how extracting higher yields of these analytes can increase assay performance through better sensitivity and earlier detection of targeted oncology markers.

"nRichDX is setting the standard for liquid biopsy sample preparation with solutions engineered to deliver the highest yield of rare analytes. Higher yields mean greater assay sensitivity and earlier detection," said William Curtis, CEO of nRichDX. "nRichDX is proud to introduce the next generation of Revolution Sample Prep Instruments and Kits at this year's AACR Annual Meeting."

nRichDX is introducing two new Revolution System instruments at AACR 2024: The Revolution Pro™, a new high throughput automated instrument and the Revolution Plus™, a new semi-manual instrument. nRichDX is also introducing two new nRicher™ cartridges, which are easier to use and feature an upgraded input sample capacity of 40 mL and 100 mL to maximize rare analyte yield from larger volume samples like urine, plasma, and other biofluids.

The new nRicher Cartridges have the broadest sample input volume range of any commercially available kit - from as little as 1 mL up to 100 mL in a single extraction, eliminating yield-lowering sample or eluate pooling and sample transfer steps required by other sample prep methods – especially at sample volumes above 4 mL.

The company is also co-presenting three posters at the meeting featuring the Revolution Sample Prep System for liquid biopsy applications:

April 8 from 9-12:30 p.m. : Enhancing urine-based cfDNA detection for prostate cancer diagnosis through increased urine input volume , presented in collaboration with Agilent Technologies

, presented in collaboration with Agilent Technologies April 9 from 9-12:30 p.m. : Urine as a non-invasive proxy for plasma in prostate cancer-related liquid biopsy applications , presented in collaboration with OraSure Technologies' Novosanis Division

, presented in collaboration with OraSure Technologies' Novosanis Division April 9 from 9-12:30 p.m. : Achieving sensitivity of 0.1% variant allele frequency (VAF) in plasma and urine with the nRichDX revolution sample prep system evaluated on the MassARRAY system, presented in collaboration with Agena Bioscience.

To meet with nRichDX people at AACR 2024 or schedule an in-booth demo, attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment. To find the latest information about nRichDX's schedule at AACR 2024, please visit nrichdx.com/aacr2024.

About nRichDX:

nRichDX® provides instruments and kits for the isolation of cfDNA, cfRNA and the enrichment of CTCs. The patented Revolution Sample Prep System™ is engineered specifically for liquid biopsy applications. It is the first and only high-yield, high-recovery, IVD-labeled sample prep platform that can process from 1 mL - 50 mL or more of plasma or urine sample volumes in a single extraction using the company's patented nRicher™ Cartridges. Unlike other methods, Revolution sample prep doesn't require yield-lowering eluate pooling or sample transfer steps. nRichDX helps solve one of precision medicine's greatest problems – – inaccurate or incomplete diagnostic results for liquid biopsy-based applications due to insufficient analyte. nrichdx.com.

Media Contact nRichDX: Tom Curtis

Phone: (949)341-1980 x6

Email: [email protected]

