nRichDX to Debut New Products & Present Latest Research at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting this April

News provided by

nRichDX

20 Feb, 2024, 08:52 ET

The emerging leader in liquid biopsy sample prep to showcase new instruments & kits at conference booth; Share advancements in liquid biopsy assays via three poster presentations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nRichDX®, best known for the development of its Revolution Sample Prep System™, will be introducing new products, presenting new data, and exhibiting at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting. Held April 5-10 at the San Diego Convention Center, the conference is dedicated to exploring and recognizing the latest discoveries in cancer research. nRichDX will exhibit in booth #3721, just inside the main registration entrance, and co-present three posters on April 8 & 9. Exhibits open at 1 PM on Sunday April 7 and close at 12:30 PM on Wednesday April 10.

AACR 2024 attendees considering liquid biopsy assays and the extraction of cfDNA, cfRNA, circulating cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA), or the enrichment of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), are encouraged to schedule a meeting or visit the nRichDX booth to see the latest liquid biopsy sample prep solutions and learn more about how extracting higher yields of these analytes can increase assay performance through better sensitivity and earlier detection of targeted oncology markers.

"nRichDX is setting the standard for liquid biopsy sample preparation with solutions engineered to deliver the highest yield of rare analytes. Higher yields mean greater assay sensitivity and earlier detection," said William Curtis, CEO of nRichDX. "nRichDX is proud to introduce the next generation of Revolution Sample Prep Instruments and Kits at this year's AACR Annual Meeting."

nRichDX is introducing two new Revolution System instruments at AACR 2024: The Revolution Pro™, a new high throughput automated instrument and the Revolution Plus™, a new semi-manual instrument. nRichDX is also introducing two new nRicher cartridges, which are easier to use and feature an upgraded input sample capacity of 40 mL and 100 mL to maximize rare analyte yield from larger volume samples like urine, plasma, and other biofluids.

The new nRicher Cartridges have the broadest sample input volume range of any commercially available kit - from as little as 1 mL up to 100 mL in a single extraction, eliminating yield-lowering sample or eluate pooling and sample transfer steps required by other sample prep methods – especially at sample volumes above 4 mL.

The company is also co-presenting three posters at the meeting featuring the Revolution Sample Prep System for liquid biopsy applications:

  • April 8 from 9-12:30 p.m.: Enhancing urine-based cfDNA detection for prostate cancer diagnosis through increased urine input volume, presented in collaboration with Agilent Technologies
  • April 9 from 9-12:30 p.m.: Urine as a non-invasive proxy for plasma in prostate cancer-related liquid biopsy applications, presented in collaboration with OraSure Technologies' Novosanis Division
  • April 9 from 9-12:30 p.m.: Achieving sensitivity of 0.1% variant allele frequency (VAF) in plasma and urine with the nRichDX revolution sample prep system evaluated on the MassARRAY system, presented in collaboration with Agena Bioscience.

To meet with nRichDX people at AACR 2024 or schedule an in-booth demo, attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment. To find the latest information about nRichDX's schedule at AACR 2024, please visit nrichdx.com/aacr2024.

About nRichDX:

nRichDX® provides instruments and kits for the isolation of cfDNA, cfRNA and the enrichment of CTCs. The patented Revolution Sample Prep System™ is engineered specifically for liquid biopsy applications. It is the first and only high-yield, high-recovery, IVD-labeled sample prep platform that can process from 1 mL - 50 mL or more of plasma or urine sample volumes in a single extraction using the company's patented nRicher™ Cartridges. Unlike other methods, Revolution sample prep doesn't require yield-lowering eluate pooling or sample transfer steps. nRichDX helps solve one of precision medicine's greatest problems – – inaccurate or incomplete diagnostic results for liquid biopsy-based applications due to insufficient analyte. nrichdx.com.

Media Contact nRichDX: Tom Curtis
Phone: (949)341-1980 x6
Email: [email protected]  

SOURCE nRichDX

Also from this source

nRichDX to Exhibit at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo

nRichDX to Exhibit at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo

The Association for Molecular Pathology 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo will be held 14-18 November 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake ...
nRichDX Launches New CTC Enrichment Kit

nRichDX Launches New CTC Enrichment Kit

nRichDX® has launched its new RUO-labeled CTC enrichment kit that uniquely isolates Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) from up to 40mL of whole blood...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.