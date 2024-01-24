NRJ Media Group Launches New Multimedia Entertainment Company Promoting Positive Influence and Philanthropy

Announces Star-Studded Podcast Interviews and Impressive Book Option Feature

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRJ Media Group, a new multimedia company where story takes center stage, today announced the launch of its entertainment platforms dedicated to promoting the power of positive influence and philanthropy. The company, comprised of TV, features, podcasts, and community forums, aims to Inspire, Illuminate, Navigate, Promote Positivity, and Pay-it-Forward.

NRJ Media Group is comprised of industry leaders including former TV and movie executives, producers, and entertainment technology luminaries. NRJ Media Group's co-founders, Rich J. Reid (COO), Norma Garcia (CEO), and Jeffrey C. Sherman (CCO), bring together a unique blend of expertise from the entertainment, entertainment tech, and creative realms.

"At NRJ Media Group, our mission is to deliver uplifting storytelling that fosters community and passion, aiming to energize and engage audiences who are eager to create positive change," said Norma Garcia, CEO of NRJ Media Group. "Our overarching goal is to inspire conversations across generations, motivate audiences to pursue their passions, and encourage collaboration within the entertainment industry."

NRJ Media Group Podcast Division Unveils "Movies With…" Series:

NRJ Media Group's Podcast Division will soon launch the weekly podcast "Movies With…" featuring renowned guests such as Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle of Boy Meets World, actress Nancy Allen and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees. Guests will leverage the power of film to recount transformative events and promote charities they support. Future podcast guests include Marvel and Dreamworks Producer Michael Grillo, a special reunion with Up the Creek cast members including Jeff East, Jennifer Runyon, Sandy Helberg, William Bledsoe, and other surprise guests. In addition, "Movies With…" will host a compelling podcast with Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and his fellow officers who testified before Congress' January 6th Committee.

"American Shield" Memoir Optioned for NRJ Media Groups Feature Film Division:

NRJ Media Group has also secured the rights to Iraq War Veteran and Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell's memoir, "American Shield," a powerful first-hand account of an immigrant who has devoted his life to defending America in Iraq and at the Capitol on January 6th. Gonell expresses confidence in NRJ Media Group, stating, "NRJ Media Group's mission to promote positive change was a huge motivator in my decision to collaborate on developing the story of my life and defending the Capitol on January 6th into a movie. My story, 'American Shield,' is in good hands with NRJ Media Group's experienced leaders."

NRJ Media Groups Leadership:

Norma, a former Lucasfilm and Paramount Pictures executive, spearheads the leadership with a wealth of experience. Rich, a luminary in the entertainment tech sector, contributes his expertise as the COO. Jeffrey, the CCO, is a distinguished writer, producer, and director known for iconic feature films and television work, including Boy Meets World, the successful Au Pair trilogy and the acclaimed Disney feature documentary, the boys: the sherman brothers' story. Their collective passion spans entertainment, mentorship, philanthropy, and positive storytelling, forming the foundation of NRJ Media Group.

Inspired by his father and uncle's (the songwriting Sherman Brothers') positive compositions, Jeffrey emphasizes the goal of inspiring conversations and supporting charitable causes through NRJ Media Group. "Through the power of positive influence and storytelling, we aspire to create a ripple effect that extends beyond entertainment, leaving a lasting impact on individuals and society alike," said Jeff. "NRJ Media Group's 'pay it forward' pillar focuses on raising awareness for charitable organizations and causes championed by our creative partners."

NRJ Media Groups Television and Community Divisions:

NRJ Media Group's TV Division gives a voice to real-life heroes and other advocates of positive change by bringing their stories to life through the power of long-form and episodic storytelling. In addition, NRJ Media Group's Community Division will become a conduit between industry veterans and rising artists through an online forum to provide insights, tools, and understanding to navigate the entertainment industry better. "Together, we are shaping an inclusive future where storytelling not only entertains but also serves as a catalyst for positive transformation and mentorship around the world," concludes Rich.

About NRJ Media Group (www.nrjmediagroup.com)

NRJ Media Group, where story takes center stage, is a multimedia entertainment company dedicated to promoting positive influence, philanthropy, and inspiring conversations across generations. With a diverse range of platforms, including TV, film, and podcasts, NRJ Media Group aims to foster community engagement and create quality entertainment. NRJ Media Group's core platform is based on five pillars:

1. Inspire – creativity for positive change

2. Illuminate - new paths and raise awareness

3. Navigate - success and overcome obstacles

4. Promote Positivity - foster hope and understanding

5. Pay-it-Forward - help others by giving back

