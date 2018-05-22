NRL Federal Credit Union names new CEO

"The Board of Directors is excited to begin a new chapter with Kristin Shultz as she takes up the reins as our new CEO. She brings continuity from her experience as COO, and we're exceedingly confident in her abilities to take us forward into the exciting times ahead," Dr. Richard Bevilacqua, Chairman.

The credit union headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, chose Shultz based on her extensive experience in the financial industry, as well as her proven leadership in her most recent role as Chief Operations Officer. During her first year as COO, the credit union saw loans grow more than 7.5% and membership by nearly 15%. She also oversaw multiple technology projects and hired a first-class team of executives.

With more than 25 years of financial industry insight, Shultz brings unparalleled experience coupled with unbridled enthusiasm to her new role. "NRL Federal Credit Union is poised for greatness. Our credit union is ready to grow and to bring enhanced services, products, and experiences to our members," said Shultz. "I envision the credit union to remain financially strong and sustainable and to be recognized as a top employer."

Shultz has a BA in Economics from University of Virginia and an MBA from Virginia Tech. Her career has included serving in nearly every leadership role in a credit union including Consumer Lending, Real Estate Lending, Retail Branches, Communication Center, eCommerce, Information Technology, Debt Management, Facilities, Marketing, Operations, and Card Services.

Shultz says she will pay homage to the past but will keep a sharp eye to the future. She says the credit union is "informed by the past, inspired by possibility, and driven to discover."

About NRL Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1946 to serve the Naval Research Lab, NRLFCU is now a strong $465 million financial institution serving more than 23,000 members. Membership is open to employees of the Naval Research Laboratory and members of the American Consumer Council. For more information, visit NRLFCU.org.

