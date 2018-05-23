"We are pleased the board recognized that the negotiated changes to health care should apply to these two unions as well, and that the costs to the carriers of implementation delay should be addressed" said A. Kenneth Gradia, Chairman of the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC), the bargaining representative for the railroads. "The award affirms the importance of consistent health care terms for freight rail employees and should lead to the resolution of negotiations with the remaining union."

BMWE and SMART-Mechanical Division represent more than 28,000 employees in this bargaining round. The following unions previously concluded negotiations with the railroads:

American Train Dispatchers Association

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen

Brotherhood Railway Carmen

International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers ─ Transportation Division including Yardmasters

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Blacksmiths, Iron Ship Builders, Forgers and Helpers

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

National Conference of Firemen and Oilers

Transportation Communications International Union

The railroads remain in mediation with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents about 5 percent of the employees in this bargaining round.

The NCCC, a committee of the National Railway Labor Conference, represents more than 30 railroads, including BNSF, CSX Transportation, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, in national bargaining with the twelve rail unions.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrlc-arbitration-board-applies-pattern-healthcare-terms-to-bmwe-and-smart-mechanical-300653970.html

SOURCE National Railway Labor Conference