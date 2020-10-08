NRMP 2020 "Transition to Residency" Conference Set to Go Virtual October 16-17

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) will convene its stakeholder conference, Transition to Residency: Conversations Across the Medical Education Continuum, on October 16-17, 2020. Being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting offers members of the undergraduate and graduate medical education communities the opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen the transition from medical school to residency. For the first time in the conference's history, learners (students, residents, and fellows) will be among the more than 600 registered attendees that also includes faculty and administrators, residency program directors, and hospital executives.



"From the disruption of traditional timelines and in-person interviewing to adjustments in curricula and enhanced clinical safety precautions, the COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for the medical education community," said NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "However, this time also has seen the creation of innovative solutions and unique collaborative approaches. The NRMP is pleased to gather stakeholders at this critical time to share lessons learned, and we are especially glad that learners will be joining the conversation and revealing the impact that the pandemic has had on their experiences in and perceptions of residency."

Plenary Speakers

Three nationally recognized speakers will share their knowledge and provide context to the discussions:

Dr. Vivek Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States and is currently the Distinguished Policy Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Previously he practiced and taught internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School . Dr. Murthy will discuss the importance and power of well-being and how living a more people-centered life can help us nurture more connection and meaning in our lives.



Dr. Alvin Roth is a Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, a professor, by courtesy, for the Stanford School of Management Science and Engineering, and the George Gund Professor of Economics and Business Administration Emeritus at Harvard University. Dr. Roth received the 2012 Nobel Prize in Economics for work which included research on the matching algorithm used by the NRMP. Dr. Roth will reflect on The Match and its role in the larger system of the transition to residency.



is a Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, a professor, by courtesy, for the Stanford School of Management Science and Engineering, and the George Gund Professor of Economics and Business Administration Emeritus at . Dr. Roth received the 2012 Nobel Prize in Economics for work which included research on the matching algorithm used by the NRMP. Dr. Roth will reflect on The Match and its role in the larger system of the transition to residency. Shankar Vedantam is National Public Radio's social science correspondent and the host of the popular Hidden Brain Podcast. Previously he spent 10 years as a reporter for The Washington Post and wrote its Department of Human Behavior column. Mr. Vedantam will discuss how recognizing and embracing our "hidden" thoughts can be a catalyst for personal growth and change.

Timely Session Topics

The program agenda features expert presentations on topics such as data-driven recruitment and candidate selection, perceived benefits and risks of preference signaling initiatives used during the application process, outcomes for students who experience microaggressions, and evolutions in training practices during the pandemic. In addition, an open forum will be held in which attendees and NRMP leadership will discuss the evolving role of the organization and ways that it addresses challenges experienced by, and services provided to, constituents.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 44,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 65 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

