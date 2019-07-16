NRP Stone, Inc. Reinstates Public Trading on the OTC Market

DRAPER, Utah, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NRP Stone, Inc. is pleased to announce the reinstatement of its symbol: NRPI, CUSIP: 62940J101, in good standing with the State of NV and OTC Markets. After years of inactivity, its previous controlling management, the Davy and Blum families, sold their interests in the Company to new unaffiliated management. New management appreciates the work of former management, as well as their willingness to make the sale and transition straightforward. We wish them the very best as they focus on family and other pursuits.

After its 2018 corporate reinstatement, NRP Stone's corporate and securities counsel, as well as appropriate governmental agencies reviewed the Company's prepared financials and disclosures, and with filing of its recent Current Information Attorney Letter, the Company is current through Q1 2019, and OTC Markets has lifted the caveat emptor placed on the Company's symbol in 2009, making NRPI current and trading. Financials and disclosures are found at www.otciq.com/

New management of NRP Stone, Inc. has been appointed and the Company is prepared to roll out its new objectives, initiatives, and operations. Five new Directors have been appointed: David Clark, II, Matthew Palmer, Brian Chapman, Tom Heaton, and Jeffrey Bell, each with complementary skills and experience that cover a broad range. David M. Clark, II will lead the company as Chairman and President. His experience is in marketing, sales, and operations. Mr. Clark's expertise comes from the industrial sector. He has worked for three major public companies maintaining the integrity of existing processes and implementing improved methods.

Mr. Clark stated, "My interest is in how processes work and how to make them function at their highest efficiency. A company must always balance production and sales to be successful. Most companies have an idea or a story, but true long-term success only comes when a company can monetize that story and create revenues that produce growth and longevity. That is what we are looking for. My experience in production has taught me something about using organic, creative, and logical solutions to solve problems."

Mr. Clark's common-sense approach in overseeing and managing day-to-day corporate issues will be critical in the Company's success. His industrial experience is expected to complement the Company's initiatives in industrial markets. "Making NRPI successful," remarked Mr. Clark, "is going to take a lot of hard work and I recognize that I can't do it alone. That's why surrounding myself with a competent team is so vital. I think we have put together an initial team of directors that can help NRPI accomplish its initiatives. Our management has a broad skillset. We hope to translate our combined skills, ideas, and initiatives into successful operations. They have individually proven themselves in their past endeavors. I look forward to working with each of them to achieve our goals."

Mr. Clark is the son of entrepreneur and business consultant David Clark, advisor to the Company, who relinquished his position of 305 million shares in 2018, which were retired to treasury. The result is that NRP Stone will be able to conduct business without reversing its stock. The overall strategy is two-fold: create a practical business with long-term objectives that accommodate new and old investors alike. As reported, NRPI authorized shares is 500 million with issued and outstanding shares of 168.6 million. 50 million of those shares are tied up in an NRPI controlled trust, which resolved two lost stock certificates; one from a member of old management and the other from his friend.

NRP Stone's business is the distribution of unique precious metals and gems to provide products for retail and industry, satisfying unrecognized and untapped markets. NRP Stone, Inc. has launched an initial website found at http://nrpstone.co. Follow NRP Stone on Twitter at @NRPSTONE and at https://otcmarkets.com/stock/NRPI/news.

