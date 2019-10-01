NRPR Group Celebrates Five Successful Years With More Awards and New Clients

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NRPR Group LLC (NRPR), an award-winning public relations agency founded by PR and marketing powerhouse, Nicole Rodrigues, is excited to announce five years and new quarter highlights, which include being named the official PR team for Los Angeles Comic Con, award wins, milestones and for re-signing two returning clients for their newest projects.

In addition, due to its success with clients, it has been a red-letter year for the agency itself. Founder and CEO Nicole Rodrigues was honored with a Ragan ACE Award Honorable Mention in the category of PR Professional of the Year. The award recognizes communication innovators. Through strategic planning, release creation, proactive pitching, social media, speaking and award opportunities, campaign building, and utilizing tactics such as leveraging celebrity advocates/board members/investors, videos, power panels, and digital media, Nicole and the NRPR team have secured coverage with top-tier media outlets for its market-leading, innovative clients. The agency was also named US - Strategic Communications Consultancy Firm of the Year and Nicole was named US - Gamechanger of the Year by ACQ5 and Gamechangers Magazine. Nicole was featured on the cover of Insights Success Magazine' s "The 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2019," the 3rd edition to honor NRPR Group and Nicole as one of the 30 Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs of 2019.

"It still feels surreal that NRPR Group has reached its fifth anniversary," said Nicole Rodrigues, CEO and founder of NRPR Group. "It's commonly known only about 50 percent of businesses make it this far and I credit our success to client and employee satisfaction. If employees are happy, they will be motivated to do better work, which is noticed and appreciated by clients."

NRPR continues to grow its client roster and employee base with more consumer-tech, lifestyle, fintech and other game-changing clients remain interested in working with NRPR's award-winning team. New and returning clients in Q3 2019 include:

BUTTON Wallet: BUTTON Wallet, a leading messenger-based cryptocurrency solution for trading and buying digital assets offers financial technology for users to easily and safely manage their crypto-currency assets and personal digital finances at their own pace based on individual needs. NRPR is engaging with BUTTON Wallet to elevate its position as the leading global cryptocurrency exchange and ecosystem to advance the cryptocurrency market for innovative organizations.

Beautytap: Beautytap, the premier destination for Korean beauty education, advice, content, community, and premium luxury beauty products has returned to NRPR for its expertise in earned media. Recent campaigns have included garnering coverage for the news that Beautytap has been hand-selected to appear at the Backstage Creations Giving Suite™ at the 71st Emmy® Awards on Sunday, September 22, 2019. NRPR also re-signed with Beautytap to increase media visibility for the partnership between Mediheal, Korea's #1 Sheet Mask brand, and BTS, the #1 K pop band in the world, to bring the mask to the US market.

Los Angeles Comic Con: L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles' biggest and best multimedia pop culture convention, showcasing comics, movies, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, anime, and gaming. NRPR is managing the media relations in partnership with Company X Marketing, managing the press room, and promoting the event to media and influencers to garner press coverage for the event itself and the companies participating in the event.

Neurovalens: Neurovalens is a global health tech company, focused on developing innovative neuroscience to improve lives. Its Modius product line uses neuroscience to improve lives through safe, innovative, non-invasive products that manage weight loss, sleep, and other common global health challenges that impact physical and mental health. NRPR is working with the company to increase visibility and brand awareness.

ABOUT NRPR GROUP:

NRPR Group is the Public Relations agency most CEOs, internal marketing teams, and media once wished for. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, with roots in Silicon Valley and offices across the U.S., NRPR prides itself in having a powerful global network while maintaining a vital national focus. We're an award-winning agency made up of passionate professionals whose integrity, creativity, and talent benefit clients of all sizes and stages. From startups to, Influencers and Fortune 500 companies within consumer tech, fintech, enterprise, mobile, digital entertainment, lifestyle, sports, and consumer products industries, NRPR exists to serve the game changers and disruptors around the world who are passionate about their respective missions. For more information, visit http://nrprgroup.com/ and find us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

