NRPR Group Celebrates its Biggest and Brightest Year Yet: 2018 Wrapped With More than 13 New Clients and Projects, Two New Office Locations, and Nine Award Wins!

Emblematic Group: a digital media company focused on immersive, virtual, mixed and augmented reality. Emblematic Group has developed the first web platform for creating and sharing volumetric virtual reality (VR) using real people and places, and hired NRPR Group for a project term in Q4.

High Manor: Soon-to-launch luxury brand for cannabis enthusiasts. Team NRPR was tapped for a messaging project to ensure website, and product messaging are ready for launch.

REME: the go-to for health & wellness. REME encompasses highly educational programs and a supportive community to empower everyone, from clients to staff, and its team of experts, to encourage lives lived with mental clarity, physical rejuvenation, and restoration for everyone's well-being. REME offers a convenient approach to health and wellness through on-demand IV therapy, stretch and massage, and an in-­home health and wellness app, and has hired NRPR Group to continue building buzz and awareness for its growing community and wellness app.

SRAX: is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company delivering the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers across channels in the CPG, automotive, sports, and lifestyle verticals. NRPR was tapped to work with the company's blockchain platform, BIGtoken, where people can own, verify and sell access to their data. With BIGtoken, participating consumers earn rewards from their data, and advertisers and media companies get access to transparent, verified data to better reach and serve audiences.

These innovative companies join the roster of other impressive companies the agency added in 2018, namely:

Beautytap : the premier destination for Korean beauty education, advice, content, community, and luxury beauty products

: the premier destination for Korean beauty education, advice, content, community, and luxury beauty products Camilla d'Errico : a comic artist/creator and pop surrealist painter, while also contributing to the vinyl art toy movement, and expanding her style into fashion, accessories, toys and other merchandise.

: a comic artist/creator and pop surrealist painter, while also contributing to the vinyl art toy movement, and expanding her style into fashion, accessories, toys and other merchandise. Charlie and the Dream Machine Tour : Charlie Jabaley , Grammy-winning music mogul and self-made millionaire on a national 4,081-mile bike tour to inspire and help transform one million people's lives. (Project)

: , Grammy-winning music mogul and self-made millionaire on a national 4,081-mile bike tour to inspire and help transform one million people's lives. (Project) Flint Rehab : a forward-thinking company dedicated to reinventing the way stroke survivors recover with next-gen rehabilitation tools using the latest clinical research and gamification.

: a forward-thinking company dedicated to reinventing the way stroke survivors recover with next-gen rehabilitation tools using the latest clinical research and gamification. LevelPlay : a sports networking platform built for athletes of all ages and abilities to manage their athletic careers and personal brand.

: a sports networking platform built for athletes of all ages and abilities to manage their athletic careers and personal brand. Scenebot and Scenebot Stage : popular apps created to democratize the way the entertainment industry discovers new talent. (Project)

: popular apps created to democratize the way the entertainment industry discovers new talent. (Project) Shipsomnia: the first and only fully-themed music festival cruise offering a distinctive entertainment travel experience with purpose, raising awareness for environmental issues affecting the sea. (Project)

the first and only fully-themed music festival cruise offering a distinctive entertainment travel experience with purpose, raising awareness for environmental issues affecting the sea. (Project) Soul Machines: a ground-breaking high-tech company of AI researchers, neuroscientists, psychologists, artists and innovative thinkers; re-imagining how we connect with machines.

a ground-breaking high-tech company of AI researchers, neuroscientists, psychologists, artists and innovative thinkers; re-imagining how we connect with machines. StreaMe: the first complete, self-managed streaming content ecosystem.

Not only has NRPR Group grown its massive client roster from zero to 80+ projects and long-term contracts in under five years, but now boasts a committed team of 15 members across the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York. NRPR opened the office in Las Vegas in 2018 with an eye toward serving the growing tech community in the area and expanding the Young Dreamers outreach to schools. In 2018, Nicole and the Young Dreamers team partnered with 30+ schools, positively impacting more than 150,000 students through how-to videos, curriculum development, all-school rallies, and motivational playlists. In 2019, Young Dreamers has pre-booked 40+ schools.

"I am very proud of NRPR Group's 2018 success and what the team continues to accomplish," said Nicole Rodrigues, CEO and founder of NRPR Group. "We're passionate hard workers who think, work, and DO proactively—NOT waiting for clients or media to provide direction. We work alongside our clients, who value our diligence, persistence and commitment to their success. We understand the value of relationships and continue to be the bridge that leads to long-lasting relationships between clients, the media and influencers who touch their key audiences."

Reinforcing the agency's success, Nicole Rodrigues and the NRPR team received nine industry awards in 2018 including the Hermes Creative Awards – Platinum, 2018 Bulldog Reporter Stars of PR award for PR Professional Who Makes a Difference, Best in Biz Best PR Campaign, ACQ5 US - Strategic Communications Consultancy Firm of the Year, and Gamechanger of the Year. Moreover, NRPR was highlighted in Insight Success Magazine's 10 Most Creative PR Agencies 2018 listing. Nicole Rodrigues was also named a Top PR Influencer by Fit Small Business, highlighting her excellent credentials, expertise, and success within the Public Relations industry, and CV Magazine's Most Influential CEO of the Year 2018 – PR and Social Media Marketing.

ABOUT NRPR GROUP:

NRPR Group is the Public Relations agency most CEOs, internal marketing teams, and media once wished for. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, with roots in Silicon Valley and offices across the U.S., NRPR prides itself in having a powerful global network while maintaining a vital national focus. We're an award-winning agency made up of passionate professionals whose integrity, creativity, and talent benefit clients of all sizes and stages. From startups to, Influencers and Fortune 500 companies within consumer tech, fintech, enterprise, mobile, digital entertainment, lifestyle, sports, and consumer products industries, NRPR exists to serve the game changers and disruptors around the world who are passionate about their respective missions. For more information, visit http://nrprgroup.com/ and find us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

