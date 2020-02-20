NRPR Group Jump Starts 2020 With Multiple Wins: New Clients, New Production Studio, and New YouTube Channel Inspired by CEO's New Book

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NRPR Group INC (NRPR), a highly-recognized, award-winning and exclusive boutique public relations agency in the heart of Beverly Hills, is excited to unveil NRPR Productions, the agency's official production arm, and Beverly Hills Boss, the new book authored by CEO and founder of NRPR Group, Nicole Rodrigues. NRPR Productions will increase the agency's capabilities to include a full service production company, specializing in branded content, commercials, corporate videos, and YouTube series.

In support of the Company's new division, the team built a production studio, located at NRPR's headquarters in Beverly Hills, California. Additionally, the team has added creative director and producer, Julin Jean, as well as award-winning cinematographer, Chris Pilarski, to the team's ever-growing dream team. Both Chris and Julin are the masterminds behind NRPR Group's new YouTube series and channel, inspired by Beverly Hills Boss.

"NRPR continues to set the example for what PR agencies of the future should and can be," said Nicole Rodrigues, CEO and founder at NRPR Group and author of newly released, Beverly Hills Boss. "It has always been my dream to make NRPR Group the example of what a forward-thinking agency should be able to offer its clients. We have always understood that PR, social media marketing, digital marketing, and video marketing all need to work together in order for brands to maximize their marketing potential. We're making that dream a reality and I couldn't be more thankful for our newest additions, Chris and Julin, who bring so much experience to the team and have already made Beverly Hills Boss an exciting YouTube series in just a few short months."

From January 2019 to now, the NRPR team has added more than 14 new clients and projects to its roster, including Legendary Foods, Paige, LA Comic Con and more, while continuing to grow with existing and long-term clients such as Heal, MOBITV, Brainworks, and Neurovalens.

Winning industry awards reinforces the agency's success and is indicative of the agency's expertise. In 2019, Nicole Rodrigues and the NRPR team were recognized by Insights Success as one of The 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2019, ACQ's Gamechanger of the Year, ACQ5's US - Strategic Communications Consultancy Firm of the Year, and by Bulldog with a Silver Award for Best Use of Personality/Celebrity - "Celebrities as Influencers." In addition, Nicole Rodrigues also received a Bronze Stevie Award for PR Executive of the Year, PR Daily's ACE Award for PR Professional Achieving Excellence, Bulldog Stars of PR - PR Professional of the Year - Silver, L.A. Biz Women of Influence, and CV Magazine 's Corporate Excellence Award for Most Influential Leader in PR & Social Media Marketing 2020 - USA. Nicole was featured on the cover of Insights Success Magazine's "The 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2019," the third edition to honor NRPR Group and Nicole as one of the 30 Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs of 2019.

"I am very proud of my team and all that we accomplished in 2019 and look forward to 2020 being an even better year," continued Rodrigues. "Our success is based on hard work and not taking the easy way out. We will continue to look for new ways to bring our clients' stories to life and to develop new tools that will keep us ahead of the curve. This includes building YouTube series, helping clients garner book deals, and tracking success with state-of-the-art reporting tools."

In 2019, Nicole and NRPR quietly launched the new Beverly Hills Boss brand, which encompasses the first of many books, a YouTube channel, website, social engagement events, a social community and more. As a launch gift, supporters received "Top 10 Mistakes that Prevent You from Becoming a Boss," Nicole's report explaining traps people fall into on their road to becoming leaders. The Beverly Hills Boss YouTube channel is home to tips and tricks Nicole has learned as a seasoned PR and marketing professional and highlights the ups and downs along her journey to CEO. Whether viewers or readers want to start a business, be PR bosses or bosses of their own destinies, the book and other resources are great ways to develop necessary leadership and life skills. The book is officially available today on Amazon and www.BeverlyHIllsBoss.com .

ABOUT NRPR GROUP:

NRPR is an award-winning, exclusive Public Relations and Marketing machine serving game changers and disruptors around the world. Fearlessly lead by our CEO and Founder, Nicole Rodrigues, and headquartered in beautiful Beverly Hills, California, with other team members in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, and Las Vegas, the agency is staffed by strong writers, communicators, thinkers, and doers who understand the value of relationships and continue to build long-lasting ties between clients, the media and influencers who touch key audiences. NRPR prides itself on an award-winning reputation and powerful global network. Our clients, friends, and media are passionate about their respective missions and we support them by creating lasting media relationships that produce ongoing buzz and recognition. From startups to Fortune 500 companies within consumer tech, fintech, healthtech, enterprise, mobile, digital entertainment, lifestyle, sports, and consumer products industries, NRPR services the best-of-the best clients with a very high-touch, results-oriented approach that positively impacts our clients' bottom lines.

