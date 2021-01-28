NRPR Group Marks Transformative 2020 with Bold New Division, Client Gains & Award Wins

NRPR Group reveals NRPR Business Productions (Biz Pro™), offering new businesses full concept-to-opening launch support Tweet this

"When I first started NRPR Group, I knew that it takes more than just a product or service to be a business and make an impact," Nicole continues. "Though Marketing is (and will always be) my first language, I had to master the intricacies of business development and scaling as I built out this agency and our affiliates. I learned directly from titans of industries and invested in formalized education on both the fundamentals and the disruptors of business. I am fully confident in our team's ability to build out the businesses and brands we partner with through Biz Pro, and I am excited to help Invig Consulting and future clients achieve their dreams successfully."

NRPR is also pleased to welcome several new game-changing clients to its roster, including:

KABN, the Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization.

Environmental Surface Solutions (ESS), the full-scale cleaning solution specializing in onsite identification, disinfection and antimicrobial elimination of harmful pathogens (including Coronavirus).

NVISNx, the first-to-market compliance and security tool offering a data protection and junk file elimination system to users.

"In my previous experiences partnering with Nicole, I've come to rely on her expertise and to trust her team's ability to deliver meaningful results," says David Lucatch, CEO and chair of KABN. "Since the inception of the Internet, the need for verified identity (and how imperative it is for individuals to maintain control over that identity and its value) has barely been addressed. As more users are now conducting much of their daily lives online, this has given rise to self-sovereign identity, verifiable credentials and other identity solutions. KABN is passionate about empowering users with tools and services to manage their self-sovereign identity, and we believe NRPR will help us create and deliver the right messages and stories to platform(s) that will share our message."

NRPR shares KABN's passion and is equally excited to support and partner with these companies that each uniquely represent innovation that is both relevant and necessary to our current global landscape.

"When we realized we needed help with brand awareness at a time when demand for pathogen elimination has never been greater, NRPR stood out and matched our commitment to setting and maintaining an industry gold standard," says Mike Taylor, founder & CEO of ESS. "ESS is the premier solution for cleaning and disinfecting, and our partners are all leaders in their industries. The NRPR team are experts at elevating, enhancing and empowering brand awareness, and we look forward to working closely with the team."

2020 proved to be a standout year for NRPR on the awards circuit, as well. The agency is pleased to have received the following recognition from notable outlets and networks:

Gold Winner for "Advertising Agency of the Year | 11 – 2,499 Employees" from PR World .

Platinum Winner for "Strategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations- Public Relations Program" from the Marcomms Awards.

Individual Winner of "Award for Female Achievers | Business Role Model of the Year" from Women World, recognizing Nicole's leadership and dedication to her team, her Young Dreamers Foundation and her industry overall.

"We have fought hard through each challenge presented to us and our community through this pandemic," says Nicole Rodrigues, CEO & founder of NRPR Group. "While our team put in the work and exercised our grit to remain a strong agency that current and prospective clients can rely on, we are also aware of what a blessing it is to continue to thrive against all odds. I am so proud of the team we have been able to expand, the clients we have brought onboard, the new ventures we have begun and the recognition we have been awarded throughout 2020."

ABOUT NRPR GROUP:

NRPR Group is an award-winning, exclusive Public Relations & Marketing machine serving game changers and disruptors across the world. Fearlessly led by CEO and founder, Nicole Rodrigues, the Beverly Hills-based agency is staffed by strong writers, communicators, thinkers and doers who understand the value of relationships and continue to build long-lasting ties between clients, the media and their audiences. NRPR Group prides itself on an award-winning reputation, powerful global network and passionately mission-driven client roster. From startups to Fortune 500 companies within consumer tech, fintech, healthtech, enterprise, mobile, digital entertainment, lifestyle, sports and consumer products industries, NRPR services best-of-the-best businesses and brands with a high-touch, results-oriented approach that positively impacts each client's bottom line.

For more information, visit http://nrprgroup.com/

