NRPR Group Relaunches PRfect Pitch Podcast, Where Gamechangers in Media Share Tips, Tricks, and Tactics PR Professionals Need to Know to Score Winning Opportunities

NRPR Group Relaunches PRfect Pitch Podcast where Gamechangers in Media Share Tips PR Pros Need to Know to Score Wins Tweet this

"The time's right to bring back PRfect Pitch," says Nicole Rodrigues, founder and CEO of NRPR Group. "With fewer opportunities for in-person interaction, I am excited to offer my PR peers the chance to hear from media pros about how they like PR publicists to contact them and what they need from a pitch before they will consider an angle. PR would be nothing without media, so we need to help them to be effective in their jobs to be successful in ours. I am also thrilled to be partnering with additional clients to deliver them valuable and lasting publicity that will help them prosper."

NRPR is also pleased to welcome several new cutting-edge clients to its roster, including:

360 clinic ,a future-forward, patient-purposed, comprehensive network of healthcare services and providers, building a better tomorrow for a post-pandemic world.

NRPR continues to receive public acclaim, as well. The agency is pleased to have received the following recognition from leading global business publications:

The Business Fame : The Most Influential Businesswomen to Follow in 2021

: The Most Influential Businesswomen to Follow in 2021 The Leaders Globe : The Most Powerful Women in Business

: The Most Powerful Women in Business Global Tech Outlook : Top 10 Most Admired Companies of the Year

Nicole Rodrigues and her team look forward to continued achievement in 2021. The agency will continue to add new services to stay ahead of client needs. Furthermore, once COVID-19's been quelled, they look forward to an economic rebuilding mode and additional opportunities for NRPR Group.

ABOUT NRPR GROUP:

NRPR Group is an award-winning, exclusive Public Relations & Marketing machine serving game changers and disruptors across the world. Fearlessly led by CEO and founder, Nicole Rodrigues, the Beverly Hills-based agency is staffed by strong writers, communicators, thinkers and doers who understand the value of relationships and continue to build long-lasting ties between clients, the media and their audiences. NRPR Group prides itself on an award-winning reputation, powerful global network and passionately mission-driven client roster. From startups to Fortune 500 companies within consumer tech, fintech, healthtech, enterprise, mobile, digital entertainment, lifestyle, sports and consumer products industries, NRPR services best-of-the-best businesses and brands with a high-touch, results-oriented approach that positively impacts each client's bottom line.

