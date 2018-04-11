NRPR Group Starts 2018 With a Bang: Client Roster Growth, Las Vegas Expansion, and Additions to Growing Team

StreaMe : the first complete, self-managed streaming content ecosystem, inviting publishers, aggregators, content owners, rights holders, and creatives to be amongst the first 300+ for its Fall 2018 reveal, alongside elite Hollywood insiders such as the Kehoe Brothers, Thomas Ian Nicholas , as well as a strong team of advisors, including Xavier Kochhar (The Video Genome Project), and others. Team NRPR will manage messaging, positioning, and the official launch for the Company.

This first quarter of 2018, combined with a strong finish to 2017, puts NRPR in the best position its ever been, strengthening its existing team, and building on its great foundation since opening in June of 2014.

"It's hard to believe our Company is still so young, yet maturing so well," said Nicole Rodrigues, CEO and Founder of NRPR Group. "We've started 2018 on such a powerful note, which makes me twice as excited for the year to come. We're at a point in our agency's life where we know what type of employees really make sense for our culture and which clients do as well. We know who we are, what we want, and where we want to be, which is why Las Vegas is now a hub that makes so much sense for us. There's more room for us to grow and I look forward to strengthening the company and our team this year."

NRPR Group is also proud to share that the company has promoted Delia Mendoza to Account Executive, while also adding Tina Margo to the team to manage all client operations, according to company best practices and standards.

"As any business owner will tell you, it's hard to find great talent," said Rodrigues. "I'm overjoyed and beyond proud to see the true growth that's coming from new and existing team members. Our playbook and commitment to excellence have us in the best place we've ever been as a team. Everyone is strong, competent, capable, and fired up. Looking forward to seeing this awesome team expand personally and professionally. Honored to be the captain of this dream team."

