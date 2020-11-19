NRS Joins Catalina's Digital Place-Based Media Network

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of a leading point-of-sale network for independent retailers, today announced a partnership with shopper intelligence-leader Catalina. Pursuant to the agreement, Catalina will offer its place-based media clients the ability to deliver messaging through NRS' extensive digital out-of-home network.

NRS' Chief Operating Officer, Eli Korn, stated, "Our partnership with Catalina offers an exciting opportunity to expand our digital out-of-home advertising network to leading consumer package goods (CPG) brands. CPG brands view neighborhood markets as an essential advertising venue particularly as consumers stay closer to home. Working with Catalina, we will enable brands to communicate more effectively and efficiently with difficult-to-reach consumer segments."

NRS' rapidly growing digital out-of-home media network comprises over 12,000 screens hosted by independent retailers and convenience stores in 45 states and 152 DMAs. The network supports static, animated, and video ads and serves both brand and service-related messages. NRS' digital screens are effectively positioned to influence shoppers' buying decisions on their path-to-purchase and in-transaction.

"We are excited to welcome NRS to our growing place-based media network. This partnership expands Catalina's reach into convenience stores, allowing our CPG brand partners to engage and deliver value to consumers whenever and wherever they shop," said Tiffany Southwell, Head of Out-of-Home Media for Catalina. "Only Catalina enables brands and retailers to provide a seamless, responsive experience across in-store, digital, online and connected TV, while leveraging real-time purchase data to personalize the shopper journey."

"Consumer brands that advertise through the NRS digital out-of-home network can measure the effectiveness and impact of their campaigns through a portfolio of media measurement analytics that leverage our point-of-sale scanner data," explained Suzy Silliman, Senior Vice President Data Strategy and Sales of NRS. "The ability to measure return on ad spend is increasingly important in both the digital and out of home spaces," she added.

"Our partnership with Catalina aligns perfectly with NRS' mission to help the independent retailers compete with chains and big box stores. Together, we will help these retailers boost purchases of top CPG brands," added Elie Y. Katz, President of NRS.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS)

NRS operates a nationwide point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform to bodegas and other independent retailers. The NRS platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively including loyalty programs, consumer coupons, and wholesaler discounts and is fully integrated with Boss Revolution® voice and payment services. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers access the NRS platform to offer promotions, coupons and special offers. The NRS platform provides CPG suppliers with unprecedented access and reach into the urban, ethnically focused consumer markets served predominantly by bodegas and other independent retailers. For more information on NRS DOOH Advertising, visit www.nrsdigitalmedia.com. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud and traditional communications services. Our fintech businesses include BOSS Revolution® Money Transfer , an international remittance and financial services provider, and National Retail Solutions ®, operator of a nationwide point-of-sale retail network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data and ancillary services. net2phone provides cloud communications and collaboration solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes. IDT's traditional communications platform offerings include international long distance calling, mobile top-up and wholesale telecom services.

About Catalina:

Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

