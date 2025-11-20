NRT BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PROGRAMS TO ACCEPT COLORADO ACCESS AND COLORADO COMMUNITY HEALTH ALLIANCE PLANS

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRT Behavioral Health treatment programs, which include Foundry Steamboat , Foundry Front Range , and Foundry Outpatient Steamboat , will soon accept Colorado Access and Colorado Community Health Alliance health plans. The ability to work with these plans will allow NRT Behavioral Health programs to welcome clients using any Colorado Medicaid plan.

Colorado divides its Medicaid program into four regions, each managed by a Regional Accountable Entity (RAE). Colorado Access is a nonprofit RAE that manages Medicaid plans, also known as Health First Colorado plans, in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, and Douglas counties. Colorado Community Health Alliance (CCHA) manages plans for Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, El Paso, Gilpin, Jefferson, Park, and Teller. Together, these entities manage Medicaid plans for almost 70 percent of Colorado's population. Medicaid is a vital resource for Colorado residents. The State's Department of Health Care Policy & Financing reports that 1,235,008 residents are enrolled in Health First Colorado plans as of September 2025.

NRT Behavioral Health treatment programs provide comprehensive, personalized, and evidence-based care for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders, including trauma. Increasing treatment availability and reducing out-of-pocket costs for patients is a priority for the healthcare organization, which is committed to making high-quality care accessible to individuals and families from all walks of life who are ready to seek help. Colorado continues to experience among the highest rates of adult substance use and mental health disorders nationally, despite having a relatively high level of treatment access. Ensuring that treatment is accessible, regardless of insurance coverage, removes a major obstacle.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome people using Colorado Access and CCHA plans. We strongly believe in making the highest-quality integrated treatment available to every Coloradan. Accepting all Colorado Medicaid plans and becoming in-network with most commercial insurances is one of our primary goals. Today, we take another step toward broadening pathways to recovery in some of our state's most populous communities," says NRT Behavioral Health CEO Keenan van de Boogaard.

NRT Behavioral Health operates residential and outpatient behavioral healthcare programs serving residents of Colorado and Wyoming. Foundry Front Range is a 73-bed medically supervised detoxification and residential treatment program in Broomfield, providing gender-specific care to adult men and women. Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat, located in Steamboat Springs, offers gender-specific care for men. Foundry Outpatient Steamboat offers in-person Partial-Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs for adults. A Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program makes comprehensive treatment available to Colorado and Wyoming residents via secure telehealth.

