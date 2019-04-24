NRT Partners with Strendus Sportsbook & Online Casino; NRT's OfferCraft Software Increases Click-Throughs by 490%

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strendus, a leading Mexican online casino and sportsbook, and NRT, one of the largest FinTech and information-enabling technology companies in the gaming industry, recently signed a partnership deal that has resulted in triple-digit customer engagement improvements for Strendus.

Strendus

Part of the Logrand Entertainment Group in Mexico, Strendus sought to deploy new marketing and engagement strategies to reward their players in exciting ways and drive additional revenue. To do that, the company turned to NRT, which acquired the award-winning OfferCraft engagement platform in early 2018.

NRT's OfferCraft gamification engine allows gaming, hospitality and entertainment operators to incorporate skill-based and chance-based gaming experiences into their emails, social media, advertising and other marketing channels. These include things like digital trivia games, pick-a-winner games, soccer games, scratch games and more. The software also incorporates interactive rewards that can be swapped or changed even after being distributed.

Cecilia Murillo, Marketing Manager at Strendus, explained that with so many options in the market, it can be challenging to keep registered players loyal to one brand. "We liked how NRT's team analyzed the customer psychology behind engagement, and we liked their track record of building successful engagement campaigns for other operators. They actually created different personalized games that closely matched preferences across our large and diverse set of customers. The results were excellent."

Strendus ran multiple A/B tests to observe the impact of incorporating the gamified incentives versus their standard incentives. The OfferCraft-powered campaigns continually outperformed the traditional initiatives by wide margins.

"One of the toughest-to-reach audiences are customers who have stopped visiting and interacting with us," said Murillo. "So one of our first OfferCraft campaigns was aimed at this audience. We were able to increase the click-through rate from 11% to 54% -- a 490% improvement. Once we saw many of our inactive customers coming back and playing again on our website, we began adding gamification to many more of our other campaigns."

NRT's President, Michael Dominelli, said: "We work hard to build tools that deliver powerful business results, so it's wonderful to see how successfully the Strendus team has been deploying our OfferCraft solutions. We're looking forward to bringing these experiences to many more players in the future."

For more information on NRT's OfferCraft platform, please visit: https://www.nrttech.com/products/offercraft/

For more information on Strendus, please visit: https://www.strendus.com.mx

Media Contact:

Aron Ezra

213014@email4pr.com

310-403-3083

SOURCE NRT Technology

Related Links

https://www.nrttech.com

