NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces the Election of Janet Rehnquist to its Board of Directors

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

27 Dec, 2023, 06:48 ET

  • Former Inspector General, US Dept. of Health and Human Services
  • Former Assistant US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia
  • Nationally recognized attorney in highly regulated industries; healthcare specialist

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that Janet Rehnquist has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors where she will chair the compliance and the nominating committees.

Ms. Rehnquist is an experienced healthcare lawyer who specializes in reimbursement and compliance matters. Previously, she served as Inspector General of the US Department of Health and Human Services and, before that as Assistant US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

"I am excited to join the Board of NRx Pharmaceuticals - a biotech company focused on developing drug treatments to address urgent unmet medical needs in CNS and mental health, particularly suicidal depression. As I shared with the Company's shareholders, I have watched loved ones battle this challenge and I realize the potential of a breakthrough drug for suicidal depression to benefit the lives of millions. I look forward to bringing my passion for healthcare to the mission of improving lives, " said Ms. Rehnquist.

"We at NRx are thrilled to welcome someone with Janet's distinguished record and unquestioned integrity to the Board of NRx Pharmaceuticals" said Jonathan Javitt, MD MPH, Founder and Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals.  "Janet's talents as a seasoned attorney and Board member, along with vast healthcare compliance experience align perfectly with our aim to bring a lifesaving drug for suicidal depression to patients in the near future. We look forward to working together to brighten the reality for patients whose only approved treatment today is hospitalization and electroshock therapy."

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx has partnered with Alvogen Pharmaceuticals around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for ketamine in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the Company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company, is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented, or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks, uncertainties, and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

The Company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

