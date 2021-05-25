NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Commences Trading on Nasdaq as NRXP, Following Merger Between NeuroRx, Inc. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq:BRPA)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Commences Trading on Nasdaq as NRXP Tweet this

As a Nasdaq-listed company, NRx will deploy public capital to continue development of two investigational medicines: ZYESAMI™, (Aviptadil acetate) the first FDA Fast Track-designated investigational medicine, being studied in critically-ill patients with COVID-19 induced respiratory failure, and NRX-101 (a combination drug therapy of D-cycloserine and lurasidone), the first investigational medicine to receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for patients with suicidal bipolar depression. ZYESAMI™ has demonstrated a statistically significant increase in the likelihood of survival and recovery from respiratory failure in a phase 2b/3 trial (co-funded with Relief Therapeutics (SIX:RLF,OTCBB:RLFTF) of critically-ill patients with COVID-19.1,2 These advantages were previously reported in an open label trial of critically-ill patients at the Houston Methodist Hospital.3 The company expects to seek Emergency Use Authorization of ZYESAMI™ from the FDA in May 2021.

NRX-101 is based on the inventions and innovation of Prof. Daniel Javitt, MD, PHD, who first explained the impact of the brain's NMDA receptor in schizophrenia and other psychiatric diseases. NRX-101 has demonstrated a statistically-significant advantage in maintaining remission from depression after initial treatment with ketamine in a phase 2 study.4 Currently, the only FDA-approved treatment for suicidal bipolar depression is electroshock therapy.

Both investigational medicines (ZYESAMI™ and NRX-101) are now in FDA-approved phase 3 clinical trials. The trial of ZYESAMI™ is being conducted by the National Institutes of Health (ACTIV3b/TESICO) at leading medical centers around the world.5 A second trial is being conducted on the I-SPY platform with the support of the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services. The trial of NRX-101 is being led by investigators at Harvard/Mass General, University of Alabama Birmingham, and Baylor College of Medicine.6

Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH leads NRx as CEO and Chairman of the Board. He is joined by directors and executives who have served in global leadership executive roles in the pharmaceutical industry for decades. The company's directors include Dr. Sherry Glied, former Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Chaim Hurvitz, former President and Director of Teva and Daniel Troy, former Chief Counsel to the U.S. FDA.

NRx has committed operating capital in excess of $120 million from cash on hand, the PIPE funding disclosed in the company's S-4 filing, exercise of warrants by the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) Global Yield Fund, and a Share Subscription Facility (also disclosed in the S-4) provided by GEM. Additional funds may be provided by the trust fund of BRPA and through exercise of publicly-held warrants to purchase BRPA (now NRXP) shares, dependent on the individual investment decisions of trust-fund holders and warrant holders.

"NRx has dedicated itself to patients whose lives depend upon new, innovative medicines and whose needs have not been addressed by major pharmaceutical companies," said the Honorable Sherry Glied, PhD, former Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and member of the NRx Board of Directors. "The NRx leadership team draws upon more than 100 collective years of pharmaceutical development, science and business expertise to bring Breakthrough Therapies to the market."

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (NRx) is a patient-focused, clinical stage pharmaceutical company, drawing upon more than 100 years of collective medicine development experience. NRx creates therapies to treat diseases where no medicines currently exist.

NRx expects to seek Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat Critical Covid-19 in patients suffering respiratory failure in May 2021. In addition, the FDA recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 is currently in Phase 3 trials, with data readouts expected in the first half of 2022.

