NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) Announces Advance of $5 Million Milestone Payment from Partners Alvogen, Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (1975.TW)

News provided by

NRx Pharmaceuticals

12 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

  • Companies continue to work collaboratively to advance NRX-101 through registrational trials
  • NRx remains eligible for an additional $324 million in development and sales milestones, as well as tiered double-digit royalties upon approval and commercialization of NRX-101.
  • Payment materially extends the Company's cash runway

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the advance of the first $5 million milestone payment based on the Company's partnership agreement with Alvogen, Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (1975.TW).

Under the terms of the updated agreement, the Company will immediately receive $5 million of the first milestone, which NRx will use to fund development of NRX-101 through the phase 2 meeting with FDA. As compensation for advancing the milestone, Alvogen and Lotus will receive 4.1 million warrants to purchase the Company's common stock, at a strike price of $0.40 with a three (3) year term.  The second portion of the milestone will be $4 million and, as before, be triggered by a positive response to the Company's planned end of phase 2 meeting with FDA. 

NRx then remains eligible to receive up to $320 million in future development and sales milestones, as well as royalty payments escalating to mid-teen percentages on Net Sales, subject to achievement of certain sales volumes.  Additionally, Alvogen and Lotus will be responsible for future development and commercialization costs for NRX-101 in treatment of bipolar depression with suicidality.

"In a market environment where biotech companies have been increasingly challenged to fund clinical development, we appreciate the confidence of partners that share our view that NMDA-antagonist drugs potentially represent a new and potent class of medicines to treat bipolar depression with suicidality. Over the past six months, NRx, Lotus, and Alvogen have formed a close working relationship and we share a joint commitment to bringing this potentially life-saving drug to patients." said Stephen Willard, Chief Executive Officer of NRx Pharmaceuticals.

Additional information can be found on the Company website’s Investor Relations page Investor Q&A.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx has partnered with Alvogen and Lotus around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the Company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. 

The Company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals

Also from this source

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) Announces Completion of Enrollment of its Phase 2b/3 Trial of NRX-101 in Suicidal Treatment Resistant Bipolar Depression

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) Announces Completion of Enrollment of its Phase 2b/3 Trial of NRX-101 in Suicidal Treatment Resistant Bipolar Depression

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced...
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) Announces Receipt of Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) Announces Receipt of Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for suicidal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.