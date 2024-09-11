NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:NRXP) Featured on Psychiatrist.com

"How NRx Could Upend the Fight Against Depression and Suicide"

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, ("NRx," the "Company"), today highlighted that the Company's pipeline products NRX-100 and NRX-101 were featured in an article published on Psychiatrist.com. This prominent outlet is the home of the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, the official journal of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology.

The article, entitled "How NRx Could Upend the Fight Against Depression and Suicide," can be found here. The author notes:

"Clinical relevance: NRX Pharmaceuticals is developing a pair of promising new treatments for bipolar depression and suicidal ideation."

"NRX-101 is a twice-daily fixed-dose oral combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone the company developed to treat suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression. Researchers found this combination showed a higher efficacy than lurasidone alone for reducing akathisia and suicidality."

"NRX-100 is a proprietary preservative-free formulation of IV ketamine. Researchers have studied it as a treatment for acute suicidal crises in depression."

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

