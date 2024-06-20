NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:NRXP) to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference on June 27, 2024

RADNOR, Pa., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Dr. Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, the Company's Chairman and Chief Scientist, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at 7:00am ET on June 27. Those interested in listening to the fireside chat can access it by clicking on this link or by visiting the Events page on the Company's Investor Relations website. Dr. Javitt and Matthew Duffy, the Company's Chief Business Officer, will hold one-one-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx has partnered with Alvogen and Lotus around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for HTX-100 (IV ketamine), through Hope Therapeutics, in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com) is a Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, wholly-owned by NRX Pharmaceuticals focused on development and marketing of an FDA-approved form of intravenous ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidality and depression together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

