NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Announces Development of New, Proprietary Formulation of HTX-100 (IV Ketamine)

Formulation based on prior patents by NRx founder

Achieved pH neutral formulation of ketamine, potentially enabling both intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SQ) administration

Company expects Composition of Matter patent protection

Company previously executed joint development agreement with US manufacturer of insulin pumps

RADNOR, Pa., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", "NRx", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company has developed a novel, proprietary formulation of IV Ketamine for use as HTX-100. This new formulation has the key advantage of achieving neutral pH, in contrast to the acidic pH of generic formulations of ketamine. Acidic substances are tolerated when diluted for intravenous use, but cause pain and may cause skin ulcers if administered subcutaneously. This patentable invention may enable the administration of ketamine in insulin pump-like devices in the clinic setting, eliminating the requirement for intravenous infusion personnel. NeuroRx, Inc. previously executed a joint development agreement with a manufacturer of insulin pumps but has been awaiting a suitable, pH neutral formulation of ketamine.

With this proprietary formulation, developed with our partner Nephron Pharmaceuticals, a leading sterile products manufacturer, NRx is expected to generate one or more patents, such as composition of matter or formulation.

HTX-100 is expected to be marketed by HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NRx.

"The current formulation of IV Ketamine was developed for battlefield use in the 1960s and has remained relatively static since then. With our new formulation, and Nephron's state of the art manufacturing expertise, we are pleased to be approaching the market with an improved formulation ready for use in modern medicine," said Dr. Jonathan Javitt, Founder, Chairman and Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals. "Development of a pH-neutral, subcutaneous form of ketamine administration enables a significantly less complex route of administration in the outpatient setting. Moreover, advances in insulin pump technology create the potential to monitor the brain wave activity and other physiologic parameters associated with ketamine administration and modulate ketamine therapy based on the patient's individual physiologic response."

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx has partnered with Alvogen and Lotus around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for HTX-100 (IV ketamine), through Hope Therapeutics, in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com) is a Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, wholly-owned by NRx Pharmaceuticals focused on development and marketing of an FDA-approved form of intravenous ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidality and depression together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

