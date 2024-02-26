NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:NRXP) Launches HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2024

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

26 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

KEY UPDATES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

  • NRx management is proposing to award 50% of founding shares in HOPE Therapeutics to current shareholders together with a royalty coupon with an expected ex-dividend date in the near future, all subject to board approval
  • Dividend to be available to all shareholders who sign a covenant not to engage in short sales of NRx stock, subject to board approval
  • HOPE anticipates having manufactured ketamine supplies for shipment under 503a pharmacy regulations by July 1, 2024

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals," the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Jonathan Javitt, Chairman and Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, which is scheduled to take place February 26-27, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Presenting with him will be Matthew Duffy, the newly-appointed co-CEO of HOPE Therapeutics. The presentation will be available on the NRx Pharmaceuticals website at https://www.nrxpharma.com/hope-therapeutics/.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.
HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

"Subsequent to our announcement last week, we are in the process of completing a Memorandum of Understanding that may enable us to begin sales of IV ketamine to qualified clinics in partnership with a holder of a nationwide pharmacy license. Additionally, we will be updating investors with regard to our plans to add a digital therapeutic component to our ketamine offering that has potential to extend the clinical benefit to patients." said Dr. Javitt. "We thank our investors for their support and look forward to updating the public on our progress towards building a lifesaving therapy."

Presentation Date: Monday, February 26th, 2024
Time: 2:30 PM ET
Location: The Royale Room, Marriot Marquis, New York City
Registration: https://bcic.bio.org/registration

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx has partnered with Alvogen and Lotus around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for HTX-100 (IV ketamine), through Hope Therapeutics, in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com)  is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRX Pharmaceuticals focused on development and marketing of an FDA-approved form of intravenous ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidality and depression together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

