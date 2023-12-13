NRx Pharmaceuticals Provides Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 16:02 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced their 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on December 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, in virtual-only format at https://www.cstproxy.com/nrxpharma/am2023.

Management will discuss the items detailed in the Proxy Statement, including the election of Janet Rehnquist, a widely respected attorney with more than 25 years of experience in highly regulated industries, particularly healthcare, as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

In addition to items in the Proxy, Management will discuss the planned spinoff of the IV Ketamine focused company, Hope Therapeutics, Inc.  The company is envisaged to be initially owned by NRx Pharmaceuticals and individual NRx shareholders via a dividend (or similar mechanism), along with new investors.

The company encourages stockholders and other interested parties to attend this virtual meeting.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx has partnered with Alvogen Pharmaceuticals around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for ketamine in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

