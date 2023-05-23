NRXP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Investigates the Fairness of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm makes the following announcement to persons or entities who own NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (f/k/a Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.) ("NRXP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NRXP) stock that was purchased prior to May 24, 2021:

Our firm has commenced an investigation concerning fairness of NRXP's 2021 de-SPAC merger. Specifically, the NRXP de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether this transaction unfairly harmed stockholders and whether all material facts were properly disclosed to stockholders. Shortly after the NRXP 2021 de-SPAC merger closed, NRXP stock began spiraling downwards.

Learn more about The Klein Law Firm's investigation, visit:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/mna/nrx-pharmaceuticals-investigation-contact-form

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm