NS Pharma Appoints New President to Oversee Next Phases of Orphan Drug Clinical Development and Commercialization

PARAMUS, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma), a subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku), announced that its Board of Directors has appointed a new President at its US headquarters. Yukiteru Sugiyama, Ph.D. replaces retiring president Tsugio Tanaka, MSc as of June 30, 2024.

"As president, it is my mission to maintain heightened levels of empathy at NS Pharma." Post this Yukiteru Sugiyama, PhD, NS Pharma President

Sugiyama received a doctorate degree in organic chemistry from Nagoya University in 1996. From 1996 until 2007, he worked in research and clinical development with Nippon Shinyaku in Japan, focusing on structural chemistry and blood cancer therapies. In 2007, he transitioned to the commercial division within the company.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sugiyama transferred to NS Pharma in the US to work as assistant vice president overseeing commercial functions for VILTEPSO®(viltolarsen). In total, Sugiyama has worked for 28 years at Nippon Shinyaku with progressive levels of responsibility.

"Having served in both our science and patient focused fields, I have come to understand that having empathy for the patient is critical in the development of therapies to treat rare diseases," Sugiyama explained. "As president, it is my mission to maintain heightened levels of empathy at NS Pharma, and to enhance transparency between all stakeholders."

Sugiyama will lead the company through the next phases of clinical and commercial development for VILTEPSO and CAP-1002 (through a partnership with Capricor Therapeutics) – for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). NS Pharma is also currently working on an exon 44 skipping therapy (Phase 2) and an exon 50 skipping therapy (Phase 1/2) for Duchenne, a selective JAK1 inhibition therapy for the treatment of eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), as well as several preclinical neurological therapies.

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit nspharma.com.

US Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE NS Pharma, Inc.