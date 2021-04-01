NS Pharma's VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen) Receives Permanent J-code from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

PARAMUS, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma; President, Tsugio Tanaka), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; President, Shigenobu Maekawa), announced that the J-code assigned by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen) injection is effective today.

As of April 1, 2021, healthcare providers may use the Level II HCPCS code: J1247 (Injection, Viltolarsen, 10 mg) when submitting claims for VILTEPSO. J-codes are unique identifiers used by commercial insurance plans, Medicare, Medicaid and other government insurance programs. The assignment of a permanent J-code for VILTEPSO will help to streamline billing and reimbursement for home infusion providers, hospitals, outpatient treatment centers and physicians' offices.

"The designation of a permanent J-code for VILTEPSO is good news for families because simplifying billing and payment enables improved patient access," said Tsugio Tanaka, President, NS Pharma, Inc. "We encourage families to contact our NS Support team who can help guide you through the access process and advocate on your behalf."

VILTEPSO is commercially available through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacy providers. The distribution partners in this limited network were selected for their experience providing responsive, reliable service to healthcare providers and families.

About NS Support

NS Support provides comprehensive, personalized access services and care coordination for providers and patients. By enrolling in NS Support, patients and providers receive customized resources and ongoing, highly-responsive assistance every step of the way.

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit http://www.nspharma.com. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.

