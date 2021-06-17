NS Solutions Hires Amelia To Automate IT Operation Services

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Solutions, a leading IT services provider of Nippon Steel group, today announced that they've hired Amelia's 1Desk™ solution platform to deliver existing and new services to their clients in a more integrated and automated manner. Amelia is a leader in automation and Conversational AI, and Amelia's next-generation IT solution, 1Desk™, unifies existing IT operations into a single autonomic backbone, which can drastically slash both inefficiencies and overhead costs.

This centralized approach empowers NS Solutions to automate high-volume IT tasks across departments, tap into Machine Learning to automatically create new automations, and open access to all users through Amelia's conversational interface. NS Solutions previously used IPcenter, an antecedent of 1Desk™. Amelia's new deployment with NS Solutions will focus on migrating NS Solutions over to 1Desk™ and automate all of their IT operation services.

"We are thrilled to embark on a new stage of our partnership with Amelia," said Satoshi Kitazawa, Executive Officer of NS Solutions Corporation. "This deployment will prime our company to provide our new and existing services to upwards of fifty of our client organizations in an integrated and automated manner. We look forward to increased productivity, better customer service, and best-in-class IT operations services."

"So many IT teams are burdened with high-volume support requests, especially during the pandemic," said Chetan Dube, CEO at Amelia, an IPsoft company. "Automation by AI is an excellent solution and frees up experienced and knowledgeable staff to address more complex issues. We are excited to partner with NS Solutions and look forward to seeing the great impact and business value Amelia brings to their operations."

Amelia is a leading Enterprise AI software company with a long history of innovation in automation and Conversational AI. We create fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, as we enable conversational experiences, streamline IT operations, and automate processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the Most Human AI™. In 2018, we introduced true end-to-end, enterprise-wide automation with the Amelia HyperAutomation Platform, originally named 1Desk. In 2019, we introduced DigitalWorkforce.ai, the world's first marketplace for cloud-sourced Digital Employees. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, Amelia's roster of client success stories speaks for itself: Our technology impacts more than 500 of the world's leading brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications, and other industries. See how Amelia is powering the future of work at amelia.ai .

NS Solutions is an affiliated company of Nippon Steel, a leading global steel producer. NS Solutions provides digital innovation solutions for enterprises based on cutting-edge IT expertise. They bring outstanding integration capability to the table and are always at the forefront of system development as well as operation and consulting services. NS Solutions has created a track record of successful tailor-made solutions for a wide range of clients, and are building even more intricate, long-lasting partnerships, helping clients to address complex management challenges and facilitating the discovery and development of new markets. www.nssol.nipponsteel.com/en/

