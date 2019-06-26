NS2 Serves to Auction Custom Jeep at Barrett-Jackson Auction

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NS2 Serves, a nonprofit that trains and employs veterans in high-tech careers, is concluding its #NS2ServesNEXT Jeep roadshow tour at the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction this Saturday, June 29, 2019, with its customized 2018 Jeep Rubicon available for auction. All funds raised from the sale of the vehicle will benefit upcoming NS2 serves classes.

The in-person bidding will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, Lot #3002, with opening remarks NS2 Serves Chairman, General (Ret.) John Campbell.

Prior to being put up for auction, the NS2 Serves Jeep toured the U.S. during the #NS2ServesNEXT Jeep roadshow, making stops at various motorsport events to help raise awareness and funds to help train and employ veterans in high-tech careers.

"The team has been on an incredible journey with the NS2 Serves Jeep, sharing success stories of our NS2 Serves veteran graduates with people throughout the country," said General Campbell. "We're excited to close out the tour with a competitive auction, and hope to generate more funding to train and employ our transitioning veterans."With a fundraising goal of $150,000, proceeds from the #NS2ServesNEXT Jeep roadshow tour will provide veterans the opportunity to become an SAP Certified Application Associate. NS2 Serves graduates are eligible for competitive positions with more than 10,000 SAP partners. To date, NS2 Serves has helped train and employ over 300 veterans at zero cost to the candidates.

Designed by Tommy Pike Customs in partnership with ARIES and Pennzoil, the NS2 Serves Jeep features a military motif and is powered by a 2.0-liter Turbo I-4 engine mated to an automatic transmission. Those interested in bidding on the Jeep, but are unable to attend the auction, may place a bid online here.

NS2 Serves continues to expand and develop their training courses in world-class software solutions, with the goal of training 400 Veterans by 2021. The program is currently accepting applications for fall 2019 classes in Leesburg, VA. If you or someone you know is looking to make the transition from combat boots to business suits, please visit our website to learn more about our program.

About NS2 Serves

NS2 Serves™ is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established by SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) to give back to the community it serves by training and employing veterans in high-tech careers.

The course is open to post-9/11 U.S. military service veterans and reservists (including disabled veterans), service members with orders to leave active duty, and Gold Star spouses who meet certain eligibility requirements.

As its signature initiative, NS2 Serves is offering training and employment assistance to those who have served our nation. The full-time course offers participants training in world-class software solutions that support U.S. national security needs and commercial enterprises. The training leads to certifications that are valuable in many career paths worldwide.

SOURCE NS2 Serves