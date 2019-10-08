NSA Certifies General Dynamics Battlefield Encryptor

The TACLANE-Nano operates faster than 100 megabits per second aggregate throughout in a Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C) optimized form factor, ruggedized to withstand the rigors of a mobile environment. Its small size and high speed allow it to be used for dismounted tactical forward deployment, unmanned or manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), covert and special operations.

"General Dynamics is committed to advancing our TACLANE portfolio to address our customers' unique mission needs from enterprise to edge," said Brian Morrison, vice president and manager of the Cyber Systems line of business for General Dynamics Mission Systems. "This certification makes TACLANE Type 1 encryption available in a ruggedized low SWaP form factor to bring our proven data security to the tactical edge of the battlefield."

The TACLANE-Nano is available for purchase via General Dynamics Mission Systems or NSA Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

