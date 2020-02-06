NSA Industries Continues Expansion; Announces Corporate Name Change to Momentum Manufacturing Group

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NSA Industries, one of the top ten largest specialty manufacturers in North America, today announced it will be changing its corporate name to Momentum Manufacturing Group. The name change captures the internal energy and consistent double digit growth posted year after year as it strengthens its focus on providing end-to-end solutions for customers in a broad range of industry sectors from automotive, aerospace and solar, to security, medical sciences, logistics, exercise equipment and restaurant and hospitality.

"Our customers are continuing to look for greater agility and supply chain efficiency," said Jim Moroney, CEO of Momentum Manufacturing Group. "We've heard their challenges and responded, making continued strategic investments and acquisitions. Each helping us to build the most dynamic and full service metal fabrication, machining, extrusion and contract manufacturing operations in the Northeast."

In 2014, NSA set out on an organic growth and focused acquisition strategy. Since then it has completed four acquisitions including the 2018 addition of Georgetown based Metal Tronics and the 2020 addition of Franklin, NH-based Vitex Extrusion. Each of the acquisitions are expanding the company's full suite of capabilities and creating opportunities to broaden its support and market share with existing customers while fueling the entry into new high growth industry sectors.

Under the new corporate name, the company seeks to continue to build "Momentum", with partnerships, acquisitions and several investments in powder coating, robotics and automation technologies planned for in 2020.

"In an industry that is very fragmented and in many cases lacking investment, we are breaking the mold," Moroney continued. "We seek to create lasting value for our employees, our customers and the communities where we operate."

About Momentum Manufacturing Group

Momentum Manufacturing Group, with over 540 employees, is the largest specialty contract manufacturing company of its kind in New England and one of the top 10 largest in North America. NSA works collaboratively with customers to develop manufacturing solutions, including engineering, prototype development, metal fabrication, precision machining, aluminum extrusion, powder coating, screen print and assembly. The Company currently operates out of seven state of the art facilities with 24/7 lights out operations in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, VT, Groveton and Franklin NH and Ipswich & Georgetown, MA and totaling nearly 500,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. For more information visit www.mmg1982.com.

