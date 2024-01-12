NSA IS NOW A REFERRAL PARTNER OF CONEXIOM

Accelerates Sales and Sourcing Digital Transformation, Profit Growth for Distributors

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSA Computer Exchange Corp (NSA) is excited to announce that it is now a referral partner of Conexiom, a leading Sales Order Automation SaaS provider that elevates the customer experience distributors deliver by turning emailed sales orders and invoices into automated digital transactions. This partnership enables NSA clients to transform the roles of their customer service staff into proactive "I know what you need" service consultants.

NSA has chosen Conexiom as a critical partner to help distributors increase margins and customer satisfaction Post this “NSA is proud to refer a provider like Conexiom to help our clients scale more profitably, differentiate on customer service, and eliminate transaction errors,” said Patrick VanPutte, NSA President, and COO

Conexiom and NSA are a natural fit to deliver enhanced value by working together due to their deep understanding of distributors and extensive experience with Infor.

"NSA is proud to refer a provider like Conexiom to help our clients scale more profitably, differentiate on customer service, and eliminate transaction errors," said Patrick VanPutte, NSA President, and COO. "The need to formalize our partnership was surfaced by existing mutual clients reporting on the great experiences they were getting from working with NSA and Conexiom together."

"We are excited that NSA has chosen Conexiom as a critical partner to help distributors increase margins and customer satisfaction by applying innovative technology to their order fulfillment and sourcing processes. Liberating staff to provide proactive service and sourcing support for their customers is critical to differentiate and win new business in today's hyper-competitive environment," said John McNeil, Conexiom CEO.

Join leaders from NSA and Conexiom on January 30, 2024 to learn how the best performing distributors are harnessing AI to deliver a more "Amazon-like" order fulfillment experience. Register here.

About Conexiom

Conexiom is the only SaaS platform that transforms emailed trade documents from customers and suppliers into fully automated electronic transactions with 100% accuracy across order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes. Leading manufacturers and distributors, including 16 of the top 20 industrial distributors, rely on Conexiom to increase order fill rates and accuracy, improve operating efficiency, maximize timely payment discounts, provide transparency for regulatory compliance, and redeploy their team's valuable time to improve the customer experience. The Conexiom Trading Network includes over 95,000 industrial buyers and suppliers and transforms over one billion emailed line items per year into digital transactions.

About NSA Computer Exchange Corp (NSA)

Since 1984, NSA Computer Exchange Corp (NSA) has been helping successful wholesale distribution businesses grow and prosper by leveraging and implementing world-class software and processes. Our mantra is simple and clear – the right product, the right process, and the right people to ensure a successful project and a long-term relationship. Having over three decades of working knowledge in inventory and warehouse management, accounting and financing, software development, eCommerce, business intelligence, networking, communications, and sales and project management, our processes have become refined beyond reproach.

Conexiom – Contact [email protected] for more information about this release or schedule a free consultation here.

SOURCE Conexiom Inc