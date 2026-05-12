NSAW2026: The Stuttering Foundation--The World's Most Trusted Resource on Stuttering

Reaching More than 181 Countries and Territories

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark National Stuttering Awareness Week (May 11-17), the Stuttering Foundation, the world's most trusted resource on stuttering, is focusing on its outreach to more than 181 countries and territories around the world.

Founded in 1947 by Malcolm Fraser as the Speech Foundation of America, today's Stuttering Foundation, through its myriad communications avenues, reaches all corners of the globe with resources, help and hope for those who stutter.

Reaching More than 181 Countries and Territories Around the World

Books, brochures and pamphlets were the first resources available to those who wrote in to the Memphis, Tenn., Foundation headquarters requesting help. Later, a toll-free telephone number (still in use today: 1-800-992-9392) made requesting materials in the U.S. free and easy.

The rapid global proliferation of information, however, came with the launch of its website 26 years ago, and subsequent content marketing efforts on social channels, such as Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Pinterest over the past two decades.

Resources with global reach include:

Free e-books, including popular titles: "Self-Therapy for the Stutterer," "Advice to Those Who Stutter," and "Sometimes I Just Stutter."

Translations of materials into 45 foreign languages reaching more than 20 million people.

Podcast series in its 8 th season, and monthly Virtual Learning sessions (archived as streaming videos), both hosted by Sara MacIntyre, M.A., CCC-SLP, BCS-SCF.

season, and monthly Virtual Learning sessions (archived as streaming videos), both hosted by Sara MacIntyre, M.A., CCC-SLP, BCS-SCF. YouTube channel, with recent additions including the "Advice to Those Who Stutter—Audiobook," "Autoterapia para Aquellos que Tartamudean" and "¡Ayuda! Mi hijo tartamudea"

"I remember our first inquiries from Canada and Europe back in the day, when we began exploring the best ways to ship our materials internationally," recalled Stuttering Foundation President Jane Fraser, who has led the Foundation for more than 40 years. "Now, millions of people around the world have daily access to our materials. We work hard to reach people where they are with the resources they need."

About the Stuttering Foundation

Malcolm Fraser, a successful businessman who struggled with stuttering, established the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation in 1947 and endowed it throughout his lifetime. The Foundation provides free online resources at StutteringHelp.org for people who stutter and their families, as well as support for research into the causes of stuttering.

SOURCE The Stuttering Foundation