NSBE BOSTON ANNOUNCES 5TH ANNUAL INSPIRE STEM GALA PRESENTED BY AMGEN, SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Boston Professionals is proud to host the 5th Annual Inspire STEM Scholarship & Awards Gala on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. The gala aims to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Black scientists, engineers, and students. With the theme "Inspiring the Next Generation of Black Innovators Now," the fundraiser gala will feature Josh Aviv , founder & CEO of SparkCharge , as one of the honorees.

Amgen , a biotechnology leader, is the presenting sponsor of the event and is dedicated to supporting NSBE's mission of providing Youth STEM education and career programs for Black students in Boston. "The future of STEM must include ideas and innovations from Black engineers as founders, as contributors, and as leaders in traditional engineering and in tech," said NSBE Boston President, Alexis Smith . "NSBE has been and continues to be a leader in inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals and transforming the culture of engineering."

Oliver Thiel , PhD, Executive Director, Process Development & Site Head at Amgen Massachusetts, emphasized the company's dedication to the cause. "Amgen invests in the development of leaders and strongly believes in the power of diverse teams who drive forward our innovation and a truly collaborative culture. Therefore, we are proud to partner with NSBE Boston in honoring the accomplishments of Black leaders inspiring future Black innovators."

The Inspire STEM Scholarship and Awards Gala is NSBE Boston's annual fundraising initiative. In 2022 NSBE Boston gave over $50,000 in scholarships to students and has set a goal to provide over $75,000 in scholarships this year. We are doing the work to Inspire STEM in the next generation.

With over 200 guests expected, the event will feature inspiring remarks from business and community leaders and celebrate Black STEM professionals and students. To donate and learn more, visit www.InspireSTEMgala.com .

THE NATIONAL SOCIETY OF BLACK ENGINEERS BOSTON PROFESSIONALS (NSBE BOSTON), is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization, founded in 1988, dedicated to the academic & professional success of Black/African American engineering students and professionals. NSBE Boston seeks to inspire the next generation of technical professionals and serve as a catalyst for transforming the culture of engineering, through mentorship, education, and leadership training. For more information, visit www.nsbeboston.org

