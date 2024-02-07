NSBE BOSTON'S INSPIRE STEM GALA PRESENTED BY AMGEN FEATURING JANEEN UZZELL AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Boston Professionals is excited to welcome Janeen Uzzell, the CEO of the National Society of Black Engineers, as the keynote speaker for the 6th Annual Inspire STEM Scholarship and Awards Gala on Saturday, February 24th, 2024. 

As an acclaimed global leader, engineer, and storyteller, Ms. Uzzell's expertise spans technology, global health, and social justice. She has served in critical roles at GE, Wikimedia, the United Nations and more. Most recently, she was appointed by President Biden to his Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The gala, themed "Black is STEM" this year, is NSBE Boston's annual fundraiser to support its mission of providing Youth STEM education and career programs for Black students in the Boston area. Since the first gala, NSBE Boston has awarded nearly $300,000 in scholarships and plans to award another $100,000 this year.

The event is presented by Amgen, a biotechnology leader that supports NSBE's vision of a more diverse and inclusive STEM future. "Diversity matters at Amgen, and we are committed to promoting and maintaining an inclusive, high-performing culture where team members embrace and leverage each other's talents and backgrounds. Our differences lead to better science. Therefore, we are proud to partner with NSBE Boston to honor the achievements of Black leaders and inspire future Black innovators," said Tiffany Thiel, Ph.D., Associate Vice President, Process Development, and Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Council lead at Amgen's Operations East Coast Innovation Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The gala will host over 200 business and community leaders to celebrate the outstanding Black STEM professionals and students in the region. Attendees can expect inspiring remarks highlighting accomplishments of our community. To donate and learn more, visit inspirestemgala.com.

Event Details
Date: Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Venue: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport
Tickets: inspirestemgala.com

About NSBE Boston

THE NATIONAL SOCIETY OF BLACK ENGINEERS BOSTON PROFESSIONALS (NSBE BOSTON), is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization, founded in 1988, dedicated to the academic & professional success of Black/African American engineering students and professionals. NSBE Boston seeks to inspire the next generation of technical professionals and serve as a catalyst for transforming the culture of engineering, through mentorship, education, and leadership training.  For more information, visit www.nsbeboston.org 

