NSC Appoints J. Todd Oken As New CFO

"We are fortunate to have someone of Todd's caliber and experience to step up to lead NSC's finance and accounting teams and partner with the organization to drive profitable growth" said Paul Rodriguez, NSC's founder and chief executive officer. "We are at a critical moment and look forward to renewed leadership to take advantage of the market opportunities ahead."

With 15 years of staffing experience, Todd has played an integral role in driving success by executing financial and strategic plans and ensuring alignment across organizations. Prior to joining NSC, Todd served as the CFO of Chartwell Staffing Solutions, a light industrial and professional staffing company, for five years. While there, he established forecasting for cash and profit and led significant cost reduction programs. Prior to that, Todd was the Division CFO of Global Staffing Services for CDI Corporation, was a Senior Manager at Deloitte Consulting in the strategy and operations practice, and began his early career in the IT industry as a project manager.

As NSC's CFO, Todd will optimize the company's financial performance and utilize metrics and analytics to drive profitability, continuous improvement, and exceptional performance across the organization.

About NSC

NSC was founded in 2000 by Paul Rodriguez, with an idea and determination to build a stronger America by connecting businesses with highly skilled workers. Today, the staffing company occupies more than 30 offices nationwide and places talent in 48 states. Government agencies and marine, technical, manufacturing, and light industrial companies all trust NSC to provide the creative workforce solutions they need to operate at peak performance.

Dedicated to improving communities and creating opportunities for individuals, NSC also delivers hands-on training in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Local workers are equipped with valuable trade skills and deployed to work at locations where specialized skill sets are in high demand. For more information, visit www.nsc-tech.com .

SOURCE NSC

Related Links

https://www.nsc-tech.com

