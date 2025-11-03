NSC Calls on House Appropriations Committee to Reverse Course on Bill Language that Ends Federal Funding for State Automated Enforcement Programs

Automated enforcement is a proven safety countermeasure for communities experiencing deadly traffic crashes

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Safety Council asked the U.S. House Appropriations Committee to reconsider an amendment to pending legislation that would prohibit the use of federal funds by states for automated enforcement programs.

In a letter sent to the leadership of the House Committee on Appropriations and the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, NSC advocated for this restrictive language to be stripped from the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) Appropriations bill.

NSC also urged greater flexibility in states' use of the funds beyond the currently allowed school and work zones to other known problem areas, including high-injury networks. The House Appropriations Committee passed the FY26 THUD Appropriations bill on July 17, 2025, sending it to the full House for consideration.

NSC CEO Lorraine Martin wrote that the restrictive language "chills the notable progress being made at the state and local levels to eliminate one of the primary risky driving behaviors in the United States: speeding. This provision is incredibly shortsighted, not supported by the recommendations of expert agencies such as NHTSA [the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration] and FHWA [Federal Highway Administration], and puts the public at increasing unmitigated danger on our roads."

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021 allows states to use federal funds through the Section 402 State and Community Highway Safety Grant program for automated enforcement – red light and speed safety camera – programs specific to school zones and work zones. Half of U.S. states plus the District of Columbia currently utilize the funds in their efforts to improve traffic safety, with proven results in reducing injuries and fatalities from speeding-related crashes and other risky driving behaviors.

NSC CEO Martin continued: "With constraints facing states in traffic safety programming and enforcement, Congress should not eliminate a vital tool states are using in their multipronged approach to keep the traveling public safe."

In 2023, speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities, resulting in the deaths of 11,775 people across the country. In addition to the tragic loss of life, traffic crashes cost the U.S. economy $513.8 billion annually.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

©2025 National Safety Council

SOURCE National Safety Council