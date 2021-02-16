NSC Commits to Improve Quality of Life for Virginia Veterans

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSC, a staffing agency dedicated to connecting companies and government agencies with skilled workers in the marine, construction, and manufacturing industries, today announced it has been recognized by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services as a certified employer within the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program.

This accreditation is the latest milestone in NSC's enduring effort to build a better America by helping Americans become gainfully employed. Since it began placing Veterans in shipyards 20 years ago, NSC has continued to connect its clients with Veterans to increase workforce productivity and efficiency. In addition to helping Veterans support their families after they complete their military service, NSC also provides employment opportunities for active-duty personnel transitioning out of the military—through local VA Transition Assistance Programs—and active duty reservists. Through the V3 Program, NSC affirms its commitment to hire even more Veterans, military spouses, and Veteran family members in the future.

"Our enthusiasm for participating in the V3 program is twofold," said Joe Myers, chief operating officer at NSC. "Part of our civic responsibility is to support the men and women who have served this country—and Veterans are an exceptional talent pool of highly skilled workers and experienced leaders."

The V3 Program educates and trains employers on the value of Virginia military Veterans, helping employers develop and implement nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining Veterans. Over 67,000 Virginia Veterans have been hired through the program since its inception in 2012.

About NSC

NSC was founded in 2000 by Paul Rodriguez, with an idea and determination to build a stronger America by connecting businesses with highly skilled workers. Today, the staffing company occupies more than 30 offices nationwide and places talent in 48 states. Government agencies and marine, energy, and manufacturing companies all trust NSC to provide the creative workforce solutions they need to operate at peak performance.

Dedicated to improving communities and creating opportunities for individuals, NSC also delivers hands-on training in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Local workers are equipped with valuable trade skills and deployed to work at locations where specialized skill sets are in high demand. For more information, visit www.nsc-tech.com .

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia's World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veteran benefits; connects veterans and family members to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer's and memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth's tribute to Virginia's men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov. For more information on the V3 Program, including a list of participating partner employers, visit dvsV3.com.

