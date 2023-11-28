NSC GAME STUDIO has signed a strategic marketing and partnership agreement with TSN

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSC GAME STUDIO announced on November 15 that it has entered a strategic marketing and partnership with TSN (The Sporting News).

The NSC GAME STUDIO's representative and the TSN chairman attended the event and signed a strategic marketing and partnership agreement.

TSN, founded in the United States in 1886, is one of the leading global sports digital media publishers, operating SportingNews.com in 8 languages and 13 markets.  In addition to its leadership position in original sports reporting, TSN has strategic partnerships with the NBA, NFL, PFL, and several other top-tier sports rights holders. TSN also has a strategic joint venture with daily fantasy operator SuperDraft and possesses extensive experience in the sports, media, gaming, and data-oriented businesses.

NSC GAME STUDIO is engaged in business in Canada in PC and console gaming, publishing, and the metaverse.

Through this strategic partnership agreement, both parties plan to establish various collaborations in sports, gaming, and content marketing.

To achieve this, NSC GAME STUDIO plans to appoint John Gleasure, the Chairman of TSN, as a director to continue the cooperation between the two parties.

Mr. Gleasure also serves as a Board Director of DAZN, a leading global sports streaming service, and previously founded The Perform Group (Stats Perform), the leading sports data and streaming services provider to the global media and betting industry.

