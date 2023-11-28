NSC GAME STUDIO plans to launch the E-Daily Fantasy Sports game SuperDraft service

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSC GAME STUDIO plans to offer the Daily Fantasy Sports game SuperDraft in the Canadian region starting in 2024.

Through the strategic marketing and partnership agreement between NSC GAME STUDIO and TSN, signed on NOV 15, NSC GAME STUDIO acquired the rights to the SuperDraft service. NSC GAME STUDIO plans to collaborate with TSN (The Sporting News) and commence services in the Canadian region starting in 2024.

SuperDraft (https://superdraft.io/) is an online fantasy sports game in the fantasy sports genre that was launched in North America in the spring of 2019 and is a unique twist on traditional daily fantasy sports using popular sports leagues from various sports (NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, etc.).

SuperDraft utilizes elements of skill, strategy, and sports knowledge coupled with the excitement of daily fantasy sports contests to bring users closer to the action.

Regardless of whether you are an experienced user or a beginner, SuperDraft provides an easily accessible platform for competing with other sports fans.

NSC GAME STUDIO announced their goal to expand its service areas worldwide and increase its influence after successfully launching services in Canada through collaboration with TSN.

