NSC Presents The Mosaic Company with 2020 Robert W. Campbell Award

ITASCA, Ill. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is proud to announce The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) as the winner of its prestigious 2020 Robert W. Campbell Award. The Mosaic Company was formally honored Feb. 23 at the virtual Campbell Institute Symposium. Campbell Award winners are an elite group of organizations that have successfully integrated environment, health and safety management with business operations as a cornerstone of corporate excellence.

"Mosaic employees work with purpose to maximize efficiencies and minimize the company's environmental footprint, making the organization a leader in safety and sustainability," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. "Mosaic's use of technology to mitigate risk is cutting edge, and we believe all companies will need to utilize emerging technologies in our future world of work. We are proud to honor them with this award."

Campbell Award applicants are evaluated based on their ability to integrate their environment, health and safety (EHS) management system into business practices. Mosaic has built technology-based risk-reduction systems used in all six countries where the company is located, resulting in an 83% decrease in its Recordable Injury Frequency Rate over the last decade. According to Campbell Award reviewer analysis, Mosaic has displayed excellence in leadership, hazard recognition and risk management while carrying out its mission of helping the world grow the food it needs.

"I am humbled and honored to accept the 2020 Campbell Award on behalf of all Mosaic employees. This recognition reflects the values of our organization and passion we share for keeping each other safe," said Joc O'Rourke, Mosaic president and CEO. "My most critical responsibility is to lead our journey to zero incidents and injuries, and we will not stop doing everything we can to ensure all Mosaic employees and contractors return home safely at the end of the day."

The Campbell Award is underwritten by the Exxon Mobil Corporation and Cummins, Inc. It is named for Robert W. Campbell, a safety pioneer and the first president of the National Safety Council. Visit CampbellAward.org for more information.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is the world's leading integrated producer of concentrated phosphate and potash – two of the three most important nutrients in agriculture. We employ more than 13,000 people in six countries to serve farmers all over the world. Our people work with purpose to maximize efficiencies and minimize our environmental footprint. We strive to be a thoughtful and engaged neighbor, using our financial resources, expertise and innovative spirit to commit to good corporate citizenship.

