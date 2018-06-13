NSC Survey: 90% of Employers are Negatively Impacted by Tired Employees

Fatigue not only hurts employees' wellbeing and safety, but it also carries a significant price tag. An employer with 1,000 employees can expect to lose more than $1 million each year in missed workdays, lower productivity and increased healthcare due to employee fatigue.

The survey report, Fatigue in the Workplace: Risky Employer Practices, is the second in a three-part series on fatigue in the workplace. It is released during National Safety Month, observed each June to educate about the third leading cause of death in the United States – preventable, accidental injuries.

"This survey shows that employers are waking up to a hidden workplace hazard – too many employees are running on empty," said Deborah A.P. Hersman, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Employees are an organization's greatest asset, and addressing fatigue in workplaces will help eliminate preventable deaths and injuries."

Thirteen percent of workplace injuries can be attributed to fatigue, a dangerous byproduct of personal risk factors and a society that operates 24 hours a day. The new data summarized in the report identify the workplace practices and policies that are contributing to worker fatigue such as night shift and overtime scheduling, a lack of time off between shifts and inadequate rest areas within the workplace for employees to take breaks.

Other key survey findings in the report include:

90 percent of employers say they will meet with a fatigued employee to understand the root causes of the fatigue, but only 55 percent say they will adjust an employee's schedule or tasks accordingly

74 percent of employers underestimate the prevalence of fatigue in the workforce

73 percent do not communicate to employees about fatigue

61 percent of employers do not believe their employees would feel comfortable telling them if they were too tired to perform their job safely

51 percent of employers allow a night shift immediately before or after a day shift, increasing the employee's fatigue and risk of being injured

60 percent of employers lack a designated area for employees to rest

Both reports are available at nsc.org/fatiguereport. Employers can calculate the costs of fatigue with the NSC Fatigue Cost Calculator, available at nsc.org/tiredatwork.

Additional information about National Safety Month, including tips, resources and shareable materials, is available at nsc.org/nsm.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

