NSC Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Talent Award

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSC , a leading staffing agency dedicated to connecting companies and government agencies with skilled workers in the marine, manufacturing, and light industrial industries, today announced it has won the Best of Staffing Talent Award — among a total of six Best of Staffing Talent and Best of Staffing Client awards won by NSC and its four subsidiaries for providing superior service to candidates and clients.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates and clients. On average, job seekers who work with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. NSC received the highest possible satisfaction scores from 73% more of their candidates than the industry average and a Net Promoter Score® 300% higher than the industry average in 2020.

"Being recognized for exceedingly high satisfaction among our own associates and clients underscores our unwavering commitment to our people," said Paul Rodriguez, NSC's chief executive officer. "I am truly proud of our team, and it's their dedication and drive that enables NSC to be leading the charge to build a better, more skilled, and more employed America."

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"

About NSC

NSC was founded in 2000 by Paul Rodriguez, with an idea and determination to build a stronger America by connecting businesses with highly skilled workers. Today, the staffing company occupies more than 30 offices nationwide and places talent in 48 states. Government agencies and marine, technical, manufacturing, and light industrial companies all trust NSC to provide the creative workforce solutions they need to operate at peak performance.

Dedicated to improving communities and creating opportunities for individuals, NSC also delivers hands-on training in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Local workers are equipped with valuable trade skills and deployed to work at locations where specialized skill sets are in high demand. For more information, visit www.nsc-tech.com

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score® survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

