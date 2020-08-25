nScrypt Partners With ANI Motion for Manufacturing & Sales in Asia

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nScrypt has signed a distribution and OEM agreement with the South Korean company ANI Motion. Under the agreement, ANI Motion will have the exclusive right to sell nScrypt high-precision 3D manufacturing and biomanufacturing systems in Korea, and nonexclusive sales rights throughout the remainder of Asia. ANI Motion will also manufacture nScrypt systems for sale in Asia, using tool heads provided by nScrypt and manufactured in Orlando, Florida. For example, nScrypt will provide its SmartPumpTM microdispensing tool head, material extrusion tool head, milling/drilling/polishing tool head, and pick and place tool head, which ANI Motion will integrate into high-precision motion platforms built by ANI Motion according to nScrypt's specifications.

ANI Motion is located in Seoul, S. Korea, and has a factory in Incheon. It is a joint venture company with high-performance motion control company Aerotech. Like nScrypt, which makes 3D manufacturing and biomanufacturing systems and has its Sciperio research arm, ANI Motion manufactures capital equipment and has a technical research arm. Also, like nScrypt, ANI Motion manufactures house-designed equipment, such as its UV laser drilling and cutting systems. ANI Motion also distributes Aerotech super-precision motion platforms and makes other types of equipment as an OEM, for example, automatic optic inspection systems.

According to Dr. Ken Church, CEO of nScrypt:

We are excited about partnering with ANI Motion for distribution and manufacturing in Asia. We are confident that ANI Motion has a similar vision as nScrypt: high-precision digital manufacturing using our 3D manufacturing systems, which can make products, not just parts, like fully functioning electronic devices. We expect this arrangement substantially to expand our footprint in Asia and to help move both companies and the digital manufacturing industry to the next level.

ANI Motion's CEO, Tony Shin, says:

I feel really lucky to start a collaborative business relationship with nScrypt, which has full and world-top level of technology and product supply capacity in the field of high-precision micro-dispensing, 3D Manufacturing, and biomanufacturing equipment.

Making the best use of our business networks in Korea and many Asian countries we have built so far and our technical skills and manufacturing and supply capacity of high-precision micro-processing laser machine we developed ourselves, we are confident that both companies will definitely make successful accomplishments before long.

About nScrypt

Orlando, Florida-based nScrypt designs and manufactures award-winning, next-generation, high-precision microdispensing, 3D Manufacturing, and biomanufacturing equipment and solutions for industrial applications, with unmatched accuracy and flexibility. Serving the printed electronics, electronics packaging, solar cell metallization, communications, printed antenna, life science, chemical/pharmaceutical, defense, space, 3D printing, and bioprinting industries, our equipment and solutions are widely used by the military, academic and research institutes, government agencies and national labs, and private companies. The nScrypt BAT Series Bioprinter, which won the 2003 R&D 100 award, launched to the International Space Station in July 2019. www.nScrypt.com.

About ANI Motion

ANI Motion is one of 5 affiliates of INA group having 41 year company history and was established in 2007 to introduce Aerotech's advanced technology and the highest quality products to Korean market.

ANI Motion supplies all Aerotech technology and products and it developed its own high-precision laser micro-machining equipment and supplies it to Korea, China, Vietnam, Taiwan, etc.

And in 2017, being appreciated that ANI Motion has performed remarkable sales activities for Aerotech parts in Korean market for 10 years, ANI Motion re-started as a joint venture company after being invested by Aerotech.

Since OLED display panel was applied to mobile phone in industry level, ANI Motion has been supplying high-precision products with Aerotech's world top class laser control technology and services to the world best display panel manufacturer.

www.animotion.co.kr

