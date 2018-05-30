NSD & CarAdvise Partnership to Reach Millions of Stranded Drivers Nationwide

The NSD call center receives over 1.2 million requests annually from stranded motorists with nearly 30% of callers uncertain where to tow their vehicle. The partnership enables NSD to recommend one of CarAdvise's 20,000 nationally integrated shops, initiating the company's proprietary mobile experience. This includes approving or declining automotive services via text, in-app payment, and seeking advice directly from an ASE certified mechanic. The service is free to consumers.

According to CarAdvise Founder and CEO, Greg Tepas, "As a company that is depended upon during a stressful roadside event, NSD and their customers can now offer a solution after the tow event that provides further peace of mind through its partnership with CarAdvise. Using our platform to provide the necessary details and advice around the repair is a natural fit, and shows that NSD truly cares about their customers throughout the entire journey."

Brian Amarnick, Senior Marketing Manager at Nation Safe Drivers, added, "The service that CarAdvise provides to their clients aligns perfectly with Nation Safe Drivers. Both of our companies have the same goals: we keep the customers satisfaction with service and personal safety as our top priorities. Our clients are already looking forward to this partnership!"

Nation Safe Drivers is more than just a roadside company. Employee-owned, with over 50 years of innovation and experience, NSD has built a name for reliability and dependability within the insurance and automotive industry. Incorporating cutting edge technology and innovative product development gives the foresight and flexibility to offer the highest value to clients and deliver a first-class experience for the end consumer. For more information, visit www.nationsafedrivers.com/roadside.

CarAdvise, the leading auto repair and maintenance platform with a network reach of over 40M vehicles is changing the way drivers get service done. CarAdvise provides all encompassing solutions for consumers and small businesses such as: locating a shop, scheduling service, electronic approvals and payment, which instills trust, convenience and volume based pricing. For more information visit, www.caradvise.com or call 844-9-ADVISE.

