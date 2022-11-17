NSE LED Poster Now Available in IKEA Singapore

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NSELED, the leading global manufacturer of LED displays, announced today that its next generation of P3 Digital LED Poster Displays are now available in IKEA Singapore. The NSE P3 LED Poster is a window display specially designed for the main entrance.

NSELED

"NSE P3 LED Poster display provides an ultimate and reliable solution for indoor and outdoor advertising," said Leizi, NSELED Marketing Manager. "Our high resolution, LED poster display with wide viewing angle makes your adverts stand out while allowing for flexibility in programming and installation."

About NSE LED Poster

NSE P3 Digital LED Poster Display is a new-generation of advertising platform with the following features:

High brightness with adjustable contrast

LED technology for low power consumption and wide viewing angle

Easy to operate and control with remote

Play and plug functionality

Supporting many file formats including GIF, JPG, and MP4 with USB and HDMI cable port

Supporting WIFI

Seamless splicing

Compliant with safety standards and certifications such as UL IP , CE, RoHS

Going forward, NSELED clients in Singapore can buy the P3 Digital LED Poster Display directly from IKEA. With LED posters available in IKEA Singapore, NSELED strives to offer differentiated solutions when advertising on LED posters.

About NSELED

For over 10 years, NSELED has been designing and manufacturing innovative LED posters and other digital advertising platforms. Known for its patented Taxi Top LED display, NSELED continues to bring modern, practical, and affordable solutions to the visual communication industry.

Media Contact :

Tel: +86 755 2823 7438

Email: [email protected]

Contact Person: Simon Lan

SOURCE NSELED