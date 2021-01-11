NSE Windows Hires Stuart Fox as Senior Vice President

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the acquisition of Hudson River Window and Door Corp, NSE Windows is pleased to announce the addition of Stuart Fox to our family in the role senior of Vice President. Stuart Fox brings with him an impressive resume with over 40 years of experience in the building materials industry.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Stu Fox to the NSE Windows team. Stu is a dear friend with an impeccable reputation in the window and door industry. He brings a wealth of knowledge that will be highly beneficial to the company." - Joe Mauceri, Owner

NSE Windows Senior Vice President Stuart Fox

"I look forward to continuing to service and broadening my customer base through my recent association with NSE."- Stuart Fox, Senior Vice President

