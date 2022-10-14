SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NSELED, a global leader in manufacturing LED display solutions, will attend Viscom Italia in Fiera Milano, Italy. The Viscom Italia trade exhibition is scheduled for October 13th to October 15th, 2022.

NSELED team will be in hall 8/12 Fiera Milano, Italy, booth No. C9, D10, and D12, HALL 12. NSELED will showcase its patented and revolutionary technologies in the visual communication industry such as LED posters, P4 outdoor LED displays, indoor wall-mounted LED displays, and rental LED displays.

LED Poster NSELED To Attend Viscom Italia 2022

"Understanding the dynamic consumer needs in the ever-changing visual communication industry remains a great pillar to our continued innovations," said Simon Lan, NSELED Marketing Manager. "With our patented, world's No. 1 Taxi Top LED display, and other LED display solutions, Viscom Italia provides an opportune moment to interact and share new developments in the industry. It's wonderful we will interact during the Viscom Italia."

About Viscom Italia 2022

Viscom Italia is an exhibition that brings together all key players in the visual communication industry. It provides a rare opportunity to learn and appreciate future trends in graphic advertising, branding, sign marketing, interior decoration, and promotional gifts.

This is an interactive event, allowing you to meet all stakeholders, and expand your knowledge in the visual communication market.

About NSELED

For over 10 years, NSELED has been designing and manufacturing innovative LED motion displays. Known for its patented Taxi Top LED display, NSELED continues to bring modern, practical, and affordable solutions in the visual communication industry.

Media Contact :

Tel: +86 755 2823 7438

Email: [email protected]

Contact Person: Simon Lan

SOURCE NSELED