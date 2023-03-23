NSELED Was Honored to Participate EuroShop 2023

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSELED today announced that it was honored to attend the EuroShop 2023 retail trade fair in Dusseldorf, Germany. The 2023 EuroShop trade fair was scheduled between February 26, 2023, and March 2, 2023.

NSELED was in booth: 3C77 where the company showcased its Indoor LED Poster, Outdoor LED Poster, Indoor LED Video Wall, LED Ball, Circle LED Display, Transparent LED Display, and Outdoor LED Display.

NSELED

"It was an honor to be part of the exhibitors in the EuroShop 2023 which offered a global platform for players in the LED display industry to interact and share ideas," said Lei Sun, NSELED Marketing Manager. "With energy saving and eco-friendly advertising solutions, while investing in LED display technology such SMD, COB, and GOB; EuroShop trade fair breaks the barriers for exchanging ideas and opening the global market to everyone."

About EuroShop

EuroShop is a leading trade fair that takes place in Dusseldorf, Germany after every 3 years. The next EuroShop trade fair is scheduled for 2026. It offers a platform for exhibitors globally to showcase their products in various categories such as lighting, LED display, security technology, and communication systems amongst others.

About NSELED

NSELED is a global leader in digital advertising solutions such as posters, billboards, 3D displays, and rental displays, amongst others. Based in Shenzhen, China, NSELED leverages innovative technologies alongside consistent R&D to deliver the best visual experience, energy-efficient and eco-friendly digital advertising solutions.

Media Contact :

Tel: +86 755 2823 7438

Email: [email protected]

Contact Person: Lei Sun

SOURCE NSELED