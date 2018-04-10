NSF International Appoints Scott Dunfee Global Managing Director of Automotive Certification

NSF International provides oversight and accountability to the automotive parts and repair industry by ensuring manufacturers, distributors, repair shops and recyclers provide high-quality products and services at each step of the supply chain. As Global Managing Director, Dunfee will oversee NSF International's automotive certification programs working closely with automotive parts manufacturers, distributors, collision repair shops, automotive recyclers and insurers.

"Scott's extensive insurance and aftermarket parts and service expertise will help address the needs of NSF International clients and other stakeholders throughout the automotive supply chain, while expanding services both in the U.S. and globally," said Bob Frayer, Sr. Global Managing Director of Automotive Certification at NSF International. "Scott is the ideal fit for this position and I look forward to working with him to grow and advance the program."

Prior to joining NSF International, Dunfee worked 23 years for Nationwide Insurance. During his tenure with Nationwide's material damage claims operation, Dunfee played a leading role in the development and implementation of several key automotive parts and distributor-based initiatives. Most recently, he successfully served as a Material Damage Claims Director in the insurer's centralized claims operation.

"I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with Bob, his team and an organization so committed to protecting public health and safety on a global scale," said Dunfee.

About NSF International: Founded in 1944, NSF International is an independent global organization that writes standards, and tests and certifies products for the automotive, food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. In addition to NSF's automotive certification programs, the company is one of the world's largest automotive registrars to IATF 16949 via NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR).

