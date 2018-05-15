NSF International Expands Sustainability Services as an Accredited Verification Provider for CDP

CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, drives companies, cities, states and regions to quantify and reduce their environmental impacts; and helps policy makers, investors and purchasers make informed financial and purchasing decisions that take environmental impact into account.

"We're pleased to be working with an organization with an environmental reach as extensive as CDP's," said Jenny Oorbeck, General Manager of NSF International's Sustainability Programs. "While a majority of businesses support United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most have not determined how to put sustainability initiatives into action and measure against them. CDP reporting helps companies create, implement and maintain a sustainable business strategy and NSF's independent verification services can play an important role in that process."

NSF International has more than 70 years of experience conducting third-party audits and setting environmental health and safety standards, including extensive involvement in the development of ISO and international GHG (greenhouse gas) standards. NSF International's verification services align with mandatory reporting requirements set by government agencies in the United States and Canada. In addition to its role as a CDP verification body, NSF International is an ANSI-accredited greenhouse gas verification and validation body (accreditation #0216).

"CDP is excited to welcome NSF International as a verification provider," said Paul Robins, Head of Partnerships at CDP. "Emissions verification is an important step for companies to take and NSF International will be a valuable resource to the responding companies in the CDP network."

About NSF International: NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that writes standards, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF International's sustainability certification, testing and consulting services can lower risk, increase growth and reduce costs, while instilling marketplace and investor confidence. Services include safer chemistry, responsible sourcing for food and textiles, landfill-free, climate services, sustainable product certification and e-waste and forestry verifications.

About CDP: CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US $87 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 6,300 companies with some 55 percent of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2017. This is in addition to the over 500 cities and 100 states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Please visit www.cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

